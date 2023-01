Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest. The 54-year-old singer passed away at the age of 54 on 12 January after suffering a cardiac arrest and on Thursday (19.01.23), the late star was buried next to her son Benjamin Keough – who took his own life in 2020 – in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in a private service, Entertainment Tonight reports.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO