Page Six

Naomi Judd’s final note revealed: ‘Do not let Wy come to my funeral’

Naomi Judd wrote in what appears to be her chilling suicide note that she did not want her “mentally ill” daughter Wynonna Judd to attend her funeral. Radar Online obtained a photo of the message, written on a yellow Post-it note, from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Tuesday. “Do not let Wy come to my funeral,” the note read. “She’s mentally ill.” The word “not” was underlined, indicating how strongly Naomi allegedly felt about banning Wynonna from her services. A source close to Wynonna told the outlet that she is “crushed” by her mom’s last words. “Wy knows better than anyone the...
Nick Jonas is wise beyond his years, says Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas thinks her husband Nick Jonas is “a wise man beyond his years”. The 40-year-old actress has been married to Nick since 2018, and she’s revealed how he helps her to overcome her insecurities. The Hollywood star said: “He’s a wise man beyond his years...
Dolly Parton will spend her birthday ‘in the studio’

Dolly Parton plans to spend her birthday “in the studio”. The chart-topping icon turns 77 on Thursday (19.01.23) – but Dolly insists that she’ll be hard at work on her big day. Speaking about her birthday plans, Dolly told E! News: “I’m actually in the studio...
Brittany Snow files for divorce four months after split from Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from her husband Tyler Stanaland. The 36-year-old ‘Pitch Perfect’ star and her partner confirmed their split in September after two years of marriage and now PEOPLE.com reports documents were filed at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Thursday (18.01.23) to get the divorce process officially underway with the actress citing ” “irreconcilable differences” as the reason the relationship failed.
Dolly Parton refuses to retire

Dolly Parton has no plans to retire and has vowed to keep performing until she “can’t do it anymore”. The country music legend turns 77 on Thursday (19.01.23) but Dolly is adamant she won’t be hanging up her guitar any time soon because she loves working too much and plans to carry on for as long as possible.
Josh Duhamel hospitalised the night before his wedding

Josh Duhamel had to go to the hospital on the night before his wedding. The 50-year-old actor – who tied the knot with Audra Mari last year – stars in new romcom ‘Shotgun Wedding’ alongside pop star Jennifer Lopez, 53, about a couple whose wedding goes awry but admitted that his real-life ceremony was almost as “eventful” as his fictional one because he needed medical attention.
