Read full article on original website
Related
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
KARK
Detroit museum ‘blameless’ in van Gogh dispute, judge says
DETROIT (AP) — A judge heard arguments Thursday over control of a 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh and said he hoped the dispute could be settled without entangling a Detroit museum. There was no immediate decision about the future of the painting, “The Novel Reader,” which is on...
Comments / 0