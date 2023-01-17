PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by a security officer outside of the federal courthouse in Center City. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near 7th and Arch Streets. The unidentified man shot by the security officer underwent surgery and is currently listed in critical condition. A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals based in Philadelphia says the man who was shot had parked a white Dodge minivan in an area of restricted parking, which is reserved for courthouse employees and law enforcement. Investigators say the man, described to be in his 40s, had...

