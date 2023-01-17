ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 4

Margaret Sigler
3d ago

Someone just escaped the jail in Center city, They are now looking for that Person or Persons. wow scary times. All Be careful

Reply(1)
2
 

CBS Philly

Robbery victim takes knife, stabs suspect: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPJIA (CBS) -- A victim of an attempted robbery turned the tables on a suspect, leaving him in critical condition, police say.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 12th and Walnut Streets in Center City.Police say the victim managed to wrestle a knife away from the suspect and then stabbed him several times.The robbery victim was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Accidentally Shoots Wife: Police

A Philadelphia man called 911 early Friday to tell them he had accidentally shot his wife, police told Daily Voice. First responders were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of North 18th Street just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022. Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

30 to 60 years in Mayfair shooting/killing

Common Pleas Court Judge Scott O’Keefe on Friday sentenced Aaron K. Scott to 30 to 60 years in prison for an October 2021 shooting that left one man dead and a teenager injured near Rowland and Ryan avenues in Mayfair. Scott, of nearby Aldine Street, had previously pleaded guilty...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Norristown gun trafficker draws 16 to 32 years in prison

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man will spend more than a decade behind bars for running a gun trafficking network during which he relied on four others to purchase guns for him, rewarding the straw purchasers with a puppy, cash and drugs. Henry Vonzell “Legz” Harris Jr., 35, of the...
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times by federal courthouse security officer in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by a security officer outside of the federal courthouse in Center City. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near 7th and Arch Streets. The unidentified man shot by the security officer underwent surgery and is currently listed in critical condition. A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals based in Philadelphia says the man who was shot had parked a white Dodge minivan in an area of restricted parking, which is reserved for courthouse employees and law enforcement. Investigators say the man, described to be in his 40s, had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Richland Twp. Assault

A Philadelphia man was sentenced to seven-and-a-half to 15 years in state prison Thursday for the brutal assault of his then-girlfriend in Richland Township last January. Qadir Jones, 31, of Philadelphia, received the sentence after entering an open guilty plea Nov. 2 to felony counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and strangulation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Northeast Philadelphia residents meet to discuss crime concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents in Philadelphia's Tacony and Mayfair neighborhoods gathered to talk about their concerns over the rise in crime in their communities Thursday night.  Police from the 15th District led this community meeting. They listened to concerns about quality of life issues. One of them included the violence that happened in the Tacony, Holmesburg and Mayfair areas. Showing strength in numbers at Roosevelt Park.In the past week, police responded to a quadruple shooting on Guilford Street in Mayfair where three people were killed, and on Torresdale Avenue in Tacony, a beloved gas station attendant was shot and killed.Police addressed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Police ID victim in Tacony Exxon killing

Police homicide division detectives are looking for three suspects in a Tuesday morning murder in Tacony. Police said the incident happened about 4:02 a.m. Officers from the 15th Police District responded to a report of a person with a gun at the Exxon gas station at 7150 Torresdale Ave. An...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Westland Daily

Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In Wheelchair

Aaron Clark allegedly used a concealed Apple Watch to send threatening messages to his ex even after being apprehended. A Philadelphia guy allegedly drove to his ex's house on Sunday, Dec. 4, the day after he and his fiancée split up, and set it on fire. An affidavit of probable cause states that the woman was not home at the time, but that her younger sister, who was wheelchair-dependent and had cerebral palsy, was killed because she was unable to flee the fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report

Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

