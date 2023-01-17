Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
James Wiseman (ankle) remaining out Thursday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) will remain out Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Wiseman hasn't played since December 28. Kevon Looney will continue to start at center for the Warriors. numberFire's models project Looney for 23.8 minutes and 23.9 FanDuel points on Thursday. The Celtics are allowing the...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 1/18/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 1/19/23: 3 Spreads That Stand Out
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Jayson Tatum (wrist) ruled out for Boston's Saturday contest
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (wrist) will not play in Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Tatum will sit out on Saturday after Boston's superstar was ruled out with a wrist ailment. Expect Jaylen Brown to play a lead offensive role versus a Raptors' defense ranked 29th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect Bogdanovic to play 30.4 minutes against the Knicks. Bogdanovic's Friday...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) remains out on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will not play in Friday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell will miss his second straight game with a left groin strain. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased role against a Golden State unit ranked 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo starting for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management) on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo will start at shooting guard after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 28.2 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's Friday projection includes 11.6...
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (foot) ruled out again for Suns on Saturday
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Shamet is dealing with right foot soreness, which is why he's missed time recently. Now, the team has once again ruled him out of action to kick off the weekend. Torrey Craig will likely see another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Gobert's status is currently in the air after Minnesota's center was sidelined two games with a groin injury. Expect Naz Reid to play more minutes if Gobert is out. Gobert's projection includes 13.9 points, 12.6...
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert playing with Wizards' second unit on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the New York Knicks. Kispert will come off the bench after Bradley Beal was announced as Washington's starter. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.0 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 7.1 points, 2.4...
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pelicans. Our models expect him to play 31.7 minutes against New Orleans. Lowry's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina out of Mavericks' Wednesday lineup versus Hawks
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ntilikina will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 352.1 minutes this season, Ntilikina is averaging 0.52 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Draymond Green (toe) ruled out on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (toe) will not play in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will sit out on Friday after the Golden State forward was held out with toe soreness. In a tough matchup against a Cleveland team ranked second in defensive rating, expect Jonathan Kuminga to see more playing time on Friday.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) for inactive Christian Wood (thumb) on Friday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is starting in Friday's game versus the Miami Heat. Hardaway Jr. will make his 26th start this season after an ankle sprain sidelined the Mavericks' guard for two games. In a matchup against a Heat team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Hardaway Jr. to score 23.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Franz Wagner (ankle) active for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner will make his 44th start this season after he was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Wagner's...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (calf) probable for Thursday's game versus Suns
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Irving is expected to return after Brooklyn's star missed one game with calf soreness. In 38.8 expected minutes, our models project Irving to score 46.1 FanDuel points. Irving's Thursday projection includes 28.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Terence Davis (illness) active for Friday's game versus Thunder
Sacrament Kings shooting guard Terence Davis (illness) is available for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be active in a second unit role despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 9.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to record 5.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Friday night
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Powell will play a second unit role after Paul George was named Friday's starter. In 27.7 expected minutes, our models project Powell to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 15.9 points,...
Comments / 0