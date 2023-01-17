Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Zacks.com
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
Zacks.com
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
Zacks.com
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
ISRG - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24, after the closing bell. The company’s stock has gained 12.4% in the past six months, compared with a increase of 0.5% for the industry. The S&P 500 Index declined 3.3% in the same time period.
Zacks.com
What Makes Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Factors to Note Ahead of Tractor Supply's (TSCO) Q4 Earnings
TSCO - Free Report) is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.88 billion, indicating growth of 16.8% from the prior-year reported figure. The bottom line...
Zacks.com
What Awaits for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q2 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at...
Zacks.com
Is Carpenter Technology (CRS) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
CRS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Financial ETFs Down on Mixed Earnings
The financial sector, which accounts for around one-fifth of the S&P 500 Index, had a mixed Q4. Three out of six big U.S. banks were able to beat overall. Finance sector earnings are projected to decline 9.2% on 2.7% higher revenues in Q4, per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Jan 18, 2023.Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately.
Zacks.com
3 Tech Stocks Paying Solid Dividends
ORCL - Free Report) , International Business Machines (. AVGO - Free Report) – have no issue paying their investors. And they’ve grown their payouts quite significantly over the last five years. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See an 114% Upside in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
KNSA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $11.69, gaining 3.7% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $25 indicates an 113.9% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Will MSCI (MSCI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
MSCI - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Business - Software Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 3.11%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
AXON - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Prologis (PLD) Q4 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
PLD - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 per share. This compares to FFO of $1.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
SVNLY vs. RY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
SVNLY - Free Report) or Royal Bank (. RY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
ETFs to Click on Netflix's Blowout Q4 Subscriber Growth
NFLX - Free Report) cheered investors after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Thursday. The world's largest video streaming company easily surpassed the subscriber growth numbers but missed earnings estimates. Driven by solid subscriber growth, shares of Netflix climbed 7.1% in after-hours trading. Investors could easily...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (. CNHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.02, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BHB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.47%. A...
Zacks.com
Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Provisions Up
CBSH - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.04 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. The bottom line increased 15.6% from the prior-year quarter. Results have been primarily benefited from an improvement in net interest income (NII), a slight rise in loan balance and higher rates. However,...
Comments / 0