Here’s how HomePod 2 compares to the original and HomePod mini
In a surprise launch, Apple revived its full-size HomePod with a second-generation model. While the overall design and many of the features remain the same as the discontinued original, there are new capabilities and changes. Here’s our full HomePod comparison for a look at HomePod 2 vs the original vs HomePod mini too.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 417: HomePod returns, M2 Mac mini and new MacBook Pro announced
Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s hardware announcements this week including the new lineup of MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the return of the original big HomePod. Plus, there’s more rumors about the AR headset roadmap and Apple TV+ presents its spring slate of shows. Sponsored by Wildgrain: Get...
Mac mini comparison: What’s different with the M2 and M2 Pro vs M1
Apple has debuted its next-generation Mac mini powered by the M2 or new M2 Pro custom silicon. Along with more powerful CPUs and GPUs, the new Mac mini machines support up to 32GB RAM, up to 3 external displays, 8K output via HDMI, WiFi 6E, and the base models even start at a more affordable price. Read on for our in-depth M2 Mac mini comparison for how everything stacks up against its predecessor.
iPhone 14 horizontal lines upon waking? Fix coming in iOS 16.3 [U]
Update: The release notes for iOS 16.3 say that they fix the issue:. Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max. The update is already available to developers and beta testers, and will roll out to everyone next week …. If you’ve...
Apple updates M2 Max media engine specs to show upgrade from M2 Pro in new MacBook Pros
When Apple first unveiled the new MacBook Pro earlier this week, some users were surprised by a supposed downgrade in the specs of the media engine. While the M1 Max was always listed as having two encode and decode engines, the spec sheet for the M2 Max was only listed as having one. This page has since been updated to reflect to reality of the machine.
Nomad’s new Modern Leather Case for AirPods Pro 2 dresses up the look without covering speaker and lanyard
Nomad is out today with a clean and minimal design to protect your AirPods Pro 2. The Modern Leather Case features a lanyard and speaker cutout, LED light pipe, and more in your choice of Nomad’s full grain or Horween leather. Nomad’s leather case for AirPods Pro is designed...
Download the new 2023 MacBook Pro wallpapers right here
Apple this week introduced a new generation of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is now powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. In addition to the hardware improvements, these machines come with new wallpapers – and you can download them right now here without having to buy a new 2023 MacBook Pro.
HomeKit Weekly: Wemo Smart Plug with Thread might be the best value for smart outlet adaptors
Smart outlet adaptors, like the Wemo Smart Plug with Thread, are a great smart home device for newcomers looking to bing some basic home automation to into their lives. Wemo is Belkin’s smart home brand, and they’re actually the very first smart home product I bought nearly ten years ago. Version 4 builds upon previous versions, but brings a HomeKit only focus to the device. Smart outlet adaptors are great devices to have in every room in your home, and here’s three reasons why:
HomePod software 16.3 adds updated volume controls for original HomePod, new Siri features, more
Apple may have announced a second-generation full-size HomePod today, but it’s not abandoning the original model just yet. The company has released the final beta of HomePod software version 16.3, and it includes a handful of changes for the HomePod mini, the original HomePod, and even optimizations for the HomePod 2.
HomePass for HomeKit updated with support for Matter accessory setup codes
HomePass is an app that lets users easily store and manage all the setup codes for their HomeKit accessories. Since its introduction in 2018, the app has been updated multiple times with new features. Now with its latest update, HomePass for HomeKit also lets users store Matter accessory setup codes.
PSA: HomePod stereo pairs won’t work between first and second-gen speakers
Apple launched a new full-size HomePod today, two years after the original model was discontinued and not replaced. If you’re planning to buy a new HomePod, there’s one thing to keep in mind: creating a stereo pair requires two of the same HomePod models. Here’s what that means.
The new HomePod is basically the old HomePod – with new hope
Apple still manages the occasional surprise, and yesterday was an interesting example. Almost two years after discontinuing the original HomePod, Apple launched a new HomePod. Or, rather, it basically re-released the original HomePod, at the same price the company was last charging for the discontinued model …. Meet the new...
Apple Watch Ultra never really turns off
For the first four versions, Apple Watch couldn’t always display the time like a basic watch could. That’s been solved since the Apple Watch Series 5, and now there’s even an Apple Watch that can tell time when turned off. Apple Watch has traditionally supported three power...
HomePod mini software update will activate hidden sensor and Sound Recognition feature
One of the features of the new full-size HomePod is an integrated temperature and humidity sensor. As it turns out, this feature is also rolling out soon to HomePod mini users as well, with Apple activating a sensor that was sitting dormant inside the smart speaker. A future software update will also add support for the Sound Recognition feature…
Netflix now rolling out refreshed interface to its iPhone app [U]
Netflix on Monday released an update to its iOS app that brings a refreshed interface to the iPhone version of its platform. The new interface features new, more fluid animations, including parallax effects to move elements around as the user moves the phone. Netflix app for iPhone just got a...
Gentler Streak now lets users keep track of Apple Watch workouts from iPhone with Live Activities
Gentler Streak is one of the most popular exercise companion apps for iPhone and Apple Watch users. This week, the developers behind Gentler Streak released a major update to the app that lets users keep track of their Apple Watch workouts from their iPhone thanks to Live Activities. Gentler Streak...
Siri GPT-3 combo aims to create a truly smart voice assistant [Video]
A web developer has created a Siri GPT-3 mashup that is intended to demonstrate the potential for a truly smart voice assistant. The AI system was able to make sense of conversational speech – including some in which the required action was implied rather than directly stated …. Mate...
How businesses can (and should) manage apps on Apple devices
Apple’s App Store provides great benefits for IT teams. First and foremost, it provides a centralized location where users can find many apps available for Apple devices, making it easy for IT teams to find and deploy the apps they need. The App Store also helps IT teams simplify...
Apple unveils new full-size HomePod with refined design, new color, $299 price, more
Apple has announced the second-generation HomePod, a successor to the full-size model that was discontinued without a clear replacement two years ago. The new HomePod has a $299 starting price, improved smart home features, temperature and humidity sensors, and more. The new HomePod is available to order today and will begin arriving on February 3.
Spotify vs. Apple battle heats up, with call for ‘swift and decisive’ regulatory action
Heat was added to the Spotify vs. Apple battle today, when seven other companies and organizations co-signed a letter calling for “swift and decisive” regulatory action to be taken against the Cupertino company. Spotify told the European Commission that it has been almost four years since the company...
