ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

The CEO of Uniliver says we might be at ‘peak inflation’ but prices are still going up

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAvyB_0kHToQlh00

Prices on consumer goods are likely to move even higher in the coming months, according to Unilever CEO Alan Jope.

The head of the company that controls well-known brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Dove, Hellmann’s and Vaseline, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said that while he believes inflation might have peaked, prices have not.

“We might be, at the moment, around peak inflation, but probably not peak prices,” he said. “There’s further pricing to come through, but the rate of price increases is probably peaking around now.”

That forecast is at odds with the thoughts of Conagra CEO Sean Connolly, who told Reuters last week that the company behind Healthy Choice, Chef Boyardee and Birds Eye vegetables has no plans to increases prices beyond the current quarter.

Food inflation has been one of the most concerning elements of rising prices. The pandemic, supply chain problems and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have all contributed to the issue, which saw the price of home groceries increase 11-12% last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Restaurant prices were only up 7-8%.) And the national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November, up from $1.72 a year earlier, according to the latest government data.

Despite that, people are eating at home more often, in part because of the number of hybrid workers in the modern workforce.

Unilever’s Jope said cost pressures have forced the company to accelerate its pace of price increases in the market. Consumers, though, haven’t dramatically changed their habits, but he did note that could change as household savings levels decrease due to higher winter energy costs.

Jope also said Unilever has more experience in dealing with inflationary pressures than its competitors.

“Nobody running a business at the moment has really lived through global inflation, it’s a long time since we’ve had global inflation,” he said. “But we’re used to high levels of inflation from doing business in places like Argentina, or Turkey, or parts of Southeast Asia. So we do have a playbook, and the playbook is that it’s important to protect the shape of the P&L by landing price.”

Learn how to navigate and strengthen trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.

The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Fortune

Fortune

267K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy