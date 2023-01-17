ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow

California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
z1077fm.com

Snow hits San Bernardino Mountains – keep roads clear and safe

This weekend’s wet weather brought snow to some parts of San Bernardino County, and visitors to ski resorts and other designated winter recreation sites are welcome. However, those who play in the snow by the roadway or in front of private homes? Not so much. In fact, during this winter season, snow play on the roadway will be greeted by fines of up to $150 or more, tow-aways, and other sanctions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Dog rescued after being swept away into storm drain

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A dog is back with his family after being rescued by firefighters. Rescue crews in San Bernardino County were dispatched Monday to a service call for a dog lost in a storm drain. Seamus, a 1-year-old Australian Shepard, was swept away in a storm drain...
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests

January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

SB neighborhood to get street, sidewalk improvements

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has approved more than $7.5 million in infrastructure improvements targeted for a San Bernardino neighborhood. San Bernardino Heights will receive more than 20 linear miles of roadway and concrete work for sidewalks, curbs, curb ramps, gutters, guard railing and painting, according to Supervisor Jesse Armendarez.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May

A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
The HD Post

Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000

BIG BEAR LAKE – Big Bear Country Kitchen, a national tenant in business for over 80 years, is up for auction on January 23, with a 15 year absolute net lease for $450,000. The absolute net lease agreement allows the owner to collect an annual $99,000 net operating income. Country Kitchen will be responsible for all property related expenses including the rent, taxes, insurance, and building maintenance.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
YAHOO!

Update: Police locate missing Hesperia teen after mall disappearance

Authorities have located Aniyah Star Hernandez, 14, of Hesperia, less than two days after she'd reportedly gone missing and soon after requesting help from the public in their weekend search, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's update Monday morning. "She is safe and has been reunited with her family,"...
HESPERIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed

A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
HIGHLAND, CA
247headline.com

Trona Mother Arrested for Murder After Death of Toddler and Critical Injury of Infant

A Trona mother is behind bars after the death of one of her children, and the critical injury of another, authorities said. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at around 5:29 p.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 13400 block of Athol Street in Trona for the report of two children not breathing. When they arrived they found Catalena Fusaro, 2, and her 11-month-old brother who were pulled from their burning home. The two children were not breathing and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Despite life-saving measures, Catalena died. The 11-month-old boy has since been moved to a trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.
TRONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy