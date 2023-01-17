Read full article on original website
foxla.com
'Extremely dangerous' conditions on Mt. Baldy prompt warning to even the most experienced hikers
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Two hikers who fell to their deaths amid icy, winter weather conditions on Mt. Baldy and an increase in rescue missions are prompting an urgent warning from authorities to other hikers — even the most experienced ones — considering making the trek. According...
California crews search for missing actor near Mount Baldy
Rescue crews in California are searching for 65-year-old actor Julian Sands who was reported missing near Mount Baldy in San Bernardino County. Sands is most known for his work in films such as, “Arachnophobia” and “Warlock”.Jan. 19, 2023.
Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow
California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
Barstow approves ‘cannabis super center’ in former Calif. outlet mall
"No one in this community wants Barstow known as the cannabis capital of California."
foxla.com
'Room With A View' actor Julian Sands missing after hiking Mt. Baldy
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for missing British actor Julian Sands, who disappeared during his hike on Mt. Baldy. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, the 65-year-old Room With A View actor had been missing since at least Friday night around 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday evening,...
z1077fm.com
Snow hits San Bernardino Mountains – keep roads clear and safe
This weekend’s wet weather brought snow to some parts of San Bernardino County, and visitors to ski resorts and other designated winter recreation sites are welcome. However, those who play in the snow by the roadway or in front of private homes? Not so much. In fact, during this winter season, snow play on the roadway will be greeted by fines of up to $150 or more, tow-aways, and other sanctions.
foxla.com
Dog rescued after being swept away into storm drain
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A dog is back with his family after being rescued by firefighters. Rescue crews in San Bernardino County were dispatched Monday to a service call for a dog lost in a storm drain. Seamus, a 1-year-old Australian Shepard, was swept away in a storm drain...
vvng.com
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia. Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests
January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
iebusinessdaily.com
SB neighborhood to get street, sidewalk improvements
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has approved more than $7.5 million in infrastructure improvements targeted for a San Bernardino neighborhood. San Bernardino Heights will receive more than 20 linear miles of roadway and concrete work for sidewalks, curbs, curb ramps, gutters, guard railing and painting, according to Supervisor Jesse Armendarez.
KTLA.com
Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May
A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
vvng.com
Driver of Tesla killed after slamming into semi-truck in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The driver of a Tesla was killed after slamming into a semi-truck Tuesday night. The crash was reported at 8:04 p.m. in front of the Food4Less grocery store located on the 16200 block of Bear Valley Road and 5th Avenue. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire...
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000
BIG BEAR LAKE – Big Bear Country Kitchen, a national tenant in business for over 80 years, is up for auction on January 23, with a 15 year absolute net lease for $450,000. The absolute net lease agreement allows the owner to collect an annual $99,000 net operating income. Country Kitchen will be responsible for all property related expenses including the rent, taxes, insurance, and building maintenance.
YAHOO!
Update: Police locate missing Hesperia teen after mall disappearance
Authorities have located Aniyah Star Hernandez, 14, of Hesperia, less than two days after she'd reportedly gone missing and soon after requesting help from the public in their weekend search, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's update Monday morning. "She is safe and has been reunited with her family,"...
z1077fm.com
Cyclist armed with throwing and butcher knives resists arrest in Yucca Valley
A cyclist armed with a throwing knife is alleged to have fought deputies during a traffic stop. At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning (January 13), Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a cyclist who had been riding against traffic at night with no front light near the intersection of Joshua Lane and Yucca Trail in Yucca Valley.
Fontana Herald News
Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed
A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
247headline.com
Trona Mother Arrested for Murder After Death of Toddler and Critical Injury of Infant
A Trona mother is behind bars after the death of one of her children, and the critical injury of another, authorities said. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at around 5:29 p.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 13400 block of Athol Street in Trona for the report of two children not breathing. When they arrived they found Catalena Fusaro, 2, and her 11-month-old brother who were pulled from their burning home. The two children were not breathing and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Despite life-saving measures, Catalena died. The 11-month-old boy has since been moved to a trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.
