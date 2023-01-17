Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Bonnie Freese, 64, of Early
Bonnie J. Freese, age 64, of Early, Iowa died January 19, 2023 at her residence in Early. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 5-8 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral...
stormlakeradio.com
St. Mary's Announces Ball and Charity Auction Theme
Storm Lake St. Mary's has announced the theme for this year's Ball and Charity Auction. The theme of “Slainte : Good Health, Good Friends, and Good Faith” is a nod to St. Mary's School's 110th birthday, and the Irish Catholic nuns that founded St. Mary's. The Ball and...
stormlakeradio.com
Current Storm Lake Snow Emergency Extended for Downtown
The City of Storm Lake has modified the Snow Emergency that was issued earlier in the week. The Snow Emergency and parking restrictions for residential areas have been lifted. The Snow Emergency and parking restrictions will continue for the central business district through 6am this coming Sunday, January 22nd. During...
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
stormlakeradio.com
Mary Ann (O’Tool) Thies, age 83, of Arthur
Mary Ann (O’Tool) Thies, age 83, of Arthur, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the UnityPoint Health-Iowa Lutheran Hospital of Des Moines, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the St. Martin Catholic Church of Odebolt, Iowa. Father Joseph Dillinger will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the St. Martin Catholic Cemetery of Odebolt, Iowa.
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
stormlakeradio.com
BV Conservation Board Director Talks Proposed Public Shooting Complex
The Buena Vista County Conservation Department is looking at adding a universal public shooting complex due to the rising popularity of youth shooting sports within the county. The BV Conservation Board, and director Greg Johnson, held a kickoff stakeholders meeting on Thursday night...(audio clip below :21 ) A subcommittee has...
stormlakeradio.com
Economic Services Offered by City of Storm Lake
The City of Storm Lake offers economic development services through their economic development department. Storm Lake Economic Development is responsible for encouraging business investment opportunities and supporting business retention and attraction in the community. The department is available to assist both new and existing businesses. With the support of elected officials and partner organizations, Storm Lake Economic Development strives to guide and support growth and maintain a healthy economy. Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield is available to assist the business community with the appropriate tools and resources to grow and expand.
stormlakeradio.com
City of Storm Lake Applying for Child Care Market Study Grant ; City Council Authorizes Local Grant Match
The Storm Lake City Council this week approved authorizing a local match for an Iowa Economic Development Authority Rural Child Care Market Study grant application. Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield said the city recently got word that the IEDA was reopening grant applications for a rural child care market study grant due to having more funding available in their account. The grant award is ten-thousand dollars, and funding would allow the City of Storm Lake to partner with a professional third-party partner to assess the current local child care market environment and develop strategies...(audio clip below :23 )
stormlakeradio.com
City of Storm Lake Snow Shoveling Reminder
The City of Storm Lake has issued a reminder regarding shoveling snow on residential properties. The City urges citizens not to shovel snow from their property back onto public roads. Storm Lake streets are plowed overnight to avoid traffic, and it's difficult for crews to continually return to areas where snow is being piled back onto the roads.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
977thebolt.com
Business Closings for Jan. 19
Humboldt, IA – The following businesses are closed today due to the winter weather. Ft. Dodge-St. Paul Lutheran Church (Fort Dodge) Humboldt Public Library (Humboldt)
stormlakeradio.com
Winifred “Winnie” Mack, age 101 of Hartley
Winifred “Winnie” Mack, age 101 of Hartley, IA, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will also be...
kicdam.com
One Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD)– One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle crash in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Emergency personnel were called to the 1600 mile of Highway 9, about three miles east of Lake Park, around 11:15 where an westbound pickup was found to hit an eastbound vehicle after the driver reportedly lost control and crossed the centerline.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon's Drenkow Motors changes ownership
Ron Drenkow Motors will keep the family name, but the Sheldon automotive dealership soon will be under new ownership. Drenkow Motors is transitioning ownership to Total Motors, a dealership in Le Mars owned by the Scott and Michelle Taylor family. The change in ownership will officially happen in February. On...
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
Audubon man dies in Carroll County accident
(Carroll Co) An Audubon man died in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this (Friday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:44 a.m. 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. 53-year-old Craig Gruhn, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack Anthem eastbound on Highway 141 and was struck by the Silverado.
stormlakeradio.com
Chris Boeckman Receiving Baseball Coaches Association Media Award
Storm Lake Radio sports director Chris Boeckman has been chosen as a recipient of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association media award, representing the western side of the state. Chris was nominated by former Storm Lake baseball coach Ben Seaman. Chris will receive the award at the IHSBCA Awards...
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Conviction
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is going to federal prison on a conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. 35-year-old Joe Ripka was given just over a year behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty in August to possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a previous conviction for failing to affix a drug stamp back in 2017.
