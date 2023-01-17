Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon is hiring for these 6 healthcare jobs
Even as it has been laying off tens of thousands of employees, Amazon has pledged to continue pursuing its healthcare business. Here are six healthcare jobs the tech giant is hiring for:. 1. Controlled Substance Compliance Manager, Amazon Pharmacy: Will oversee the controlled substance compliance program and integrity team. 2....
Viewpoint: Antitrust strategies could rein in healthcare costs
When there's less competition, prices are higher. That's one fundamental principle of economics that applies to all markets, and this is especially true in healthcare, where American hospitals are the driver of the rising cost of care, Barak Richman, PhD, professor of law and business administration at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University, wrote in a Jan. 19 column for Politico.
Troubled Tower Health pledges transparency for investors
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, which has recently reduced its hospital count and laid off a number of employees, has pledged greater transparency with its current bondholders, according to a Jan. 20 filing. In a recent Consent Solicitation Statement, the healthcare system said it would provide a monthly financial package,...
Adena to cut 69 positions, send 340 employees to Ensemble amid restructuring
Adena Health System is eliminating 69 positions — 1.6 percent of its workforce — and sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble Health Partners' payroll in a move President and CEO Jeff Graham hopes will boost the health system's financial stability. "Simply put, Adena’s finances need to...
5 health systems zeroing in on exec teams
At least five health systems announced changes to executive ranks since Dec. 1. The changes come as hospitals continue to grapple with financial challenges, leading some organizations to cut jobs and implement other operational adjustments. Changes to executive ranks include reorganizing executive responsibilities and executive appointments. The following changes were...
Nursing homes have worst job loss of any healthcare sector: 3 notes
An analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data found nursing homes have experienced the worst job loss of any healthcare sector. The analysis, conducted by American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living and released in January, also found:. Nursing homes lost 210,000 jobs between February 2020 and...
A peek into healthcare's future? AI passes medical licensing exam
An artificial intelligence chatbot that generates humanlike responses passed all three parts of the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam, according to findings published in the preprint server medRxiv. Researchers evaluated the performance of ChatGPT — a model launched by OpenAI in November — on the exam. For Part 1 of the...
12 healthcare systems with affirmed credit ratings
The following hospital and healthcare systems have experienced affirmed credit ratings in recent weeks as their operating performance continues to hold up relatively well in a sustained difficult market:. Baptist Health Care (Pensacola, Fla.): While its "thinner financial profile" may raise concern, the system had its rating affirmed at "BBB"...
How AI could be hackers' next way of exploiting healthcare
The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center detailed in a Jan. 17 brief how artificial intelligence can be used by hackers to aid in malware development, forming a serious threat to healthcare cybersecurity. Four things to know about AI and malware:. Artificial intelligence is now evolving and can be leveraged by...
Philips, Masimo partner on home-based hospital monitoring
Medtech companies Phillips and Masimo partnered to integrate Philips' patient monitoring ecosystem into the Masimo W1 tracking watch. The partnership will use Masimo's secure health data cloud and allow clinicians to remotely track signs of patient deterioration, according to a Jan. 18 Phillips news release. Among other metrics, the Masimo W1 watch can provide continuous pulse oximetry measurements.
6 health systems that recently chose Medline
Medline, a healthcare manufacturer and distribution company, has steadily scooped up supply contracts with hospital and health systems since June:. 1. Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Medical Center picked Medline as its primary supplier in a contract worth $30 million. 2. Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health tapped the company as its main vendor...
Erlanger Health reports positive operating income in fiscal 2022
Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System is apparently bucking the trend by reporting positive net operating income in the three months ending Sept. 30, according to a Jan. 20 filing. The system reported such net income of almost $7 million compared with an $8.3 million figure for the same period in...
Unsafe medical devices make it to market without testing, Yale study finds
The FDA routinely authorizes new medical devices that are similar to previously approved products without requiring clinical testing. This practice, known as the 501(k) pathway and authorized by a legal loophole in the approval process, puts unsafe medical devices on the market, according to a Jan. 19 New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University study.
Daxian ransomware poses critical threat to healthcare, AHA cyber chief says
The most pressing ransomware variant facing healthcare today is Daixin, according to American Hospital Association's Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk John Riggi, SC Media reported Jan. 19. Daixin is a ransomware and data extortion group that has been active since at least June. The group targets the public health...
How much does an ambulance cost? It depends who owns it, study finds
Patients are more likely to receive costly surprise bills from privately-owned ambulances than publicly operated services, a study published Jan. 18 in Health Affairs found. Surprise bills for privately owned ambulances were, on average, 50 percent higher than those from publicly operated ambulances, the study found. These bills were likely...
48% of physicians are happy at work, survey finds
Physicians' happiness fell amid the pandemic and is not rebounding easily, according to Medscape's 2023 Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report. The report is based on survey responses from 9,175 U.S.-based physicians in 29 specialties polled last year between June 28 and Oct. 3. Four report findings:. 1. Fifty-nine percent of...
