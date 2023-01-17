LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE, 5:10 p.m.: The Columbia County Fire Rescue tells the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that the fire appears to be contained at this time. No further evacuations have been done. There will still be a large presence of fire personnel in the area as units continue to extinguish hot spots. Heavy smoke may be an issue in the area through Friday, so please use caution while driving and avoid the area if possible.

LAKE CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO