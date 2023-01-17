ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Stormblade
3d ago

All I can say is good that’ll teach em that sharing the road goes both ways. The cyclists in this town are stuck up elitists who think they own the road. Stay out of the way a car/truck is bigger than you.

fox35orlando.com

5-year-old Florida boy dies after being hit by truck, FHP says

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A five-year-old boy was killed on Friday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Alachua County, Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, this happened just after 7 a.m. on Hipp Way. FHP said the 30-year-old driver in a Ford F-150 was traveling north on Hipp Way and the boy was walking on the sidewalk that leads to a crosswalk.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

mainstreetdailynews.com

Branford man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 54-year-old Branford man died when his vehicle left the road and he collided with trees on Thursday night southeast of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was exiting a private driveway around 9:15 p.m. near the area of NW 91st Street and NE 1st Avenue. He drove through the intersection and ran off the roadway into a wood line.
BRANFORD, FL
WCJB

Live Oak woman dead after crashing SUV into truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 72-year-old Live Oak woman died after a crash in Suwannee County last Thursday. They say she was traveling north on 129th Road before she stopped at the intersection of CR 252 at about 6 p.m. Troopers say when she tried...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Two more deadly pedestrian accidents occur in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman walking her dog Thursday night and a child crossing to a playground Friday morning were victims in two deadly pedestrian accidents in Alachua County. The cases add to a string of pedestrian deaths that have become a major focus. Some deaths were hit-and-runs, including...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

ocala-news.com

Homeless woman jailed after breaking into Ocala business, stealing pickup truck

A 45-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she broke into a local business and stole a pickup truck. On Thursday, MCSO deputies responded to Ron’s Towing located at 7450 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to a commercial burglary that had occurred overnight. Upon arrival, the deputies observed that the chain link gate appeared to have been run over and the glass front door of the business was shattered, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested in Ocala after being caught driving stolen vehicle

A 54-year-old man was arrested on a multitude of charges after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Ocala. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 8400 block of SE 58th Avenue to assist a sergeant with a traffic stop. According to the MCSO...
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

‘Uncontrolled brush fire’ in Lake City appears to be contained, Columbia County authorities say

LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE, 5:10 p.m.: The Columbia County Fire Rescue tells the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that the fire appears to be contained at this time. No further evacuations have been done. There will still be a large presence of fire personnel in the area as units continue to extinguish hot spots. Heavy smoke may be an issue in the area through Friday, so please use caution while driving and avoid the area if possible.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path. By...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Police Department Takes Aim at Gun Crimes and Traffic Accidents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville City Commission is taking aim at two of the community’s biggest safety concerns with a pair of items approved on the consent agenda at today’s meeting. By passing both items, commissioners bring to the Gainesville Police Department a new high-tech tool for solving gun crimes while also accepting Florida Department of Transportation funding that uses officer education to improve the safety of our roads, streets, and crosswalks.
Independent Florida Alligator

Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide

A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
MICANOPY, FL

