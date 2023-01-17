ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

PGA Tour moves to California, LPGA season starts in Florida

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1P0G_0kHTkNDu00
1 of 3

PGA TOUR

THE AMERICAN EXPRESS

Site: La Quinta, California.

Courses: PGA West-Pete Dye Stadium (Yardage: 7,187. Par: 72); PGA West-Nicklaus Tournament (Yardage: 7,147. Par: 72); La Quinta CC (Yardage: 7,060. Par: 72).

Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1.44 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Hudson Swafford.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

Last week: Si Woo Kim won the Sony Open.

Notes: For a nonelevated event, the field is extremely strong, with five of the top seven players in the world and 10 of the top 20. Among those playing are Kapalua winner Jon Rahm, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay. ... Xander Schauffele is in the field after having tests on muscle spasms in his back. Schauffele has made slight changes to his training. ... Rickie Fowler is playing his first tournament of 2023 after having two top 10s in the fall, including a runner-up finish in the Zozo Championship in Japan. ... Taiga Semikawa of Japan is making his second straight PGA Tour start on a sponsor exemption. He won twice on the Japan Golf Tour while still in college. ... The tournament previously was hosted by Phil Mickelson until The American Express dropped him after his involvement with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. ... This will be the second time in three PGA Tour events this year that the previous winner (Hudson Swafford) has been suspended for signing with LIV Golf.

Next week: Farmers Insurance Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Site: Orlando, Florida.

Course: Lake Nona Golf & CC. Yardage: 6,617. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Danielle Kang.

Race to CME Globe champion: Lydia Ko.

Last tournament: Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Notes: The LPGA’s opening event is noticeable for who is not playing, with only three players from the top 10 in the women’s world ranking. ... Lydia Ko, who won the CME Group Tour Championship to return to No. 1 in the world, got married last month and is not expected to play until the Saudi Ladies International next month. Ko has a home at Lake Nona, where the tournament is being played. ... U.S. Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee and Women’s PGA champion In Gee Chun are not playing. ... The Tournament of Champions is the first event, but then it’s a month until the LPGA season resumes in Thailand to start its Asia swing. ... Nelly Korda recently signed a deal with Nike and tries to maintain momentum from late last year. Her 2022 season was disrupted by surgery because of a blood clot in her arm.

Next tournament: Honda LPGA Thailand on Feb. 23-26.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Yas Links Abu Dhabi GC. Yardage: 7,425. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1.5 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Thomas Pieters.

Race to Dubai winner: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Continental Europe won the Hero Cup.

Notes: The official European tour season begins with its first Rolex Series event ... While it typically has one of the strongest fields of the early part of the season, Abu Dhabi will not have anyone from among the top 10 in the world. ... Sepp Straka of Austria, a PGA Tour member his entire career, is among those playing with hopes of picking up big Ryder Cup points. ... The field includes 10 players who competed in at least four events last year with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, including Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Patrick Reed. ... Reed, who has fallen out of the top 80, will be competing for world ranking points for the first time in some four months. ... Two-time major champion Martin Kaymer, who has won three times at Abu Dhabi, is not playing. ... Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is in the field. Also playing is past European captain Padraig Harrington, who is in Abu Dhabi after his break in Ireland instead of the PGA Tour Champions opener in Hawaii.

Next week: Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CHAMPIONSHIP AT HUALALAI

Site: KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii.

Course: Hualalai GC. Yardage: 7,107. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $340,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Charles Schwab Cup winner: Steven Alker.

Last tournament: Padraig Harrington won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Notes: This is the first tournament of the PGA Tour Champions season and features a Saturday finishing in prime time. ... Padraig Harrington takes a long break in Ireland and is not playing the opener. He is playing the European tour this week in Abu Dhabi. ... Sponsor exemptions include David Duval, Justin Leonard, Tom Lehman and Jeff Sluman, who is set to join the USGA executive committee. ... K.J. Choi and Jerry Kelly played the Sony Open last week and missed the cut. They are in the Hualalai field. ... Steve Stricker is in the field. He has not played since winning the Constellation Furyk & Friends in Jacksonville, Florida, in October for his fourth win of the year. He did not play in the PGA Tour Champions postseason. ... Bernhard Langer has 44 career victories and needs one more to tie the record held by Hale Irwin. Langer won twice last year and has won every year since turning 50 in 2007. The tour takes two weeks off before resuming in Morocco.

Next tournament: Trophy Hassan II on Feb. 9-11.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (Sunday-Wednesday), The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas. Defending champion: Brandon Harkins. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Channel

LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation at Lake Nona

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is supposed to be a celebration of the recent winners on the LPGA Tour – along with 56 celebrities in a pro-am field – but midway through the week, the focus has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
ORLANDO, FL
golfmagic.com

Look away! Former major champ hits nightmare putting yip on PGA Tour

There are many bad habits a player can develop in golf that become unavoidable and contagious. The primary disease that can sweep through your game is the dreaded shank, dare I even write the word. Another one is the yip. A yip can be a chip or a putt in...
golfmagic.com

PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!

There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooke Henderson officially signs with TaylorMade, makes gains on distance lost from rule change

ORLANDO — Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda warmed up side-by-side on the range Tuesday afternoon at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions sporting their new, red TaylorMade bags. Korda’s official announcement dropped on Monday, and Henderson’s followed on Wednesday. Canada’s all-time winningest player became the first to elevate from a TaylorMade ball deal to a full bag.
golfmagic.com

Report: Brooks Koepka's misery REVEALED in Netflix documentary Full Swing

Brooks Koepka's struggles will be laid bare in the upcoming Netflix documentary, according to one of the show's producers. Paul Martin has given an interview with GQ about Full Swing. Martin told the publication that Koepka was a particularly interesting watch in the show. Television producers met with Koepka in...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
The Associated Press

Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.
Golf Digest

Lucas Glover's nightmare-fuel putting stroke yip, explained

It's sort of amazing that all of us are utterly in love with a game that is so incredibly, unreasonably difficult. The PGA Tour is full of the best players in the world, and yet every now and again, they still hit the occasional shank, or top, or yip the odd putt.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To IndyCar Driver Announcement

The IndyCar Series may not have the high-profile drivers that their Formula 1 rivals have, but the racing series has one thing that F1 probably never will: The coolest name of a driver in the history of racing. On Wednesday, Dale Coyne Racing and Rick Ware Racing announced the signing of Sting Ray ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Going bananas: Australian Open player shares fruit with foe

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Talk about going bananas: There was an unusual show of sportsmanship at the Australian Open on Saturday, when one player, Dan Evans, offered a piece of fruit to his opponent, Andrey Rublev. And the fifth-seeded Rublev joked after his 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 victory put him...
The Associated Press

Breanna Stewart headlines WNBA free agency list

Breanna Stewart is the biggest WNBA free agent on the market this offseason and the former MVP has a host of teams courting her, including the Seattle Storm where she’s spent her entire career. She’s one of five former league MVPs who are unrestricted free agents this year. Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi and Tina Charles all could potentially change teams in the coming weeks although it would be a surprise if Taurasi left Phoenix and Ogwumike didn’t go back to Los Angeles. Brittney Griner, who was returned to the U.S. last month in a prisoner swap after her 10 months in jail in Russia for drug possession charges, has said that she’ll remain in Phoenix. Where the others go will be determined over the next few weeks. Teams can start negotiating with players on Saturday and can begin signing players on Feb. 1.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Korda of US stops 2-time Australian Open runner-up Medvedev

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sebastian Korda comes by his athleticism and competitive instincts honestly. From Dad, the 1998 Australian Open champion. From Mom, also a former professional tennis player. And from two big sisters, both current golf pros. Add in some mentorship from eight-time major champ Andre Agassi and a couple of coaches, including former player Radek Stepanek, and maybe it shouldn’t be all that surprising that Korda, a 22-year-old American never past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament, would manage to eliminate two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev at Melbourne Park. Korda’s attacking brand of tennis carried him past...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
623K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy