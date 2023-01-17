Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
California's New Feather Alert System Aims to Help Find Missing Indigenous People
California is introducing a new alert called a “Feather Alert.”. It’s similar to an Amber Alert and it means drivers will now see information about missing indigenous people on Caltrans signs on freeways and highways statewide. For Kathy Chavez Napoli, a local Native American woman, the Feather Alert...
californiapublic.com
Biden visits California to survey storm damage
President Biden, joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, tours areas along the California coast damaged by storms.
californiapublic.com
With energy prices soaring, Californians with past-due utility bills are getting some relief
California gas and electric utilities are using $650 million in government aid to erase customers’ overdue bills racked up during the pandemic.
