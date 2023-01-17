ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Dave, The Arena Dude previews shows coming to Columbus

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gives Good Day Columbus a preview of all the shows coming to Columbus over the next few weeks. Dave serves up the scoop on Dave Chappelle’s New Year’s Eve show at The Schott. Dave also talks about shows that were just announced & closes the segment by giving away two free tickets to see Adam Sandler at Nationwide Arena.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Winter Beerfest returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2023 Columbus Winter Beerfest returns on Saturday to the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Over 150 local and craft beers will be available for beer enthusiasts to try, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. The Columbus favorite event will have a day session...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Celebrity guests announced for Spring Home & Garden Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Home & Garden Show is coming back to the Ohio Expo Center from Feb. 18-26, and it's got a few special presenters!. On the first two days of the event, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" will have special presentations.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Councilman a part of medical history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Breaking barriers, saving lives and helping to set the foundation for medical care as we know it today. Columbus City Councilman Mitchell Brown is taking his place in history. Brown was a part of a team of first responders that most people have probably never heard of.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bob Evans debuts Nashville-inspired hot chicken

Columbus, OH — It's a new year and Bob Evans is off to a sizzling start thanks to some new menu items. Good Day Columbus taste tests the new Nashville-inspired Dang Hot Chicken sandwich. Guests can now order Bob Evans new Dang Hot Chicken Dinner, Dang Hot Chicken Family...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Newport Aquarium shows off new animals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Newport Aquarium is sharing two new species of animals and inviting visitors to stop by and warm up on cold, winter days. The new weedy sea dragons are now on display in the Seahorses: Unbridled Fun gallery. The creatures closely resemble the seahorses, but they get their name from their leafy appearance and graceful movements.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believed to be a hound mix...
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

20-year-old wanted in east Columbus deadly shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified 20-year-old Dayveion Carroll as a suspect in connection to a east Columbus homicide. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Carroll. He is accused of shooting and killing Saadiq Teague, 20, earlier this week. Officers were called to South Hampton...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State's 2023 spring game announced

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State announced Thursday morning the Buckeyes will hold their annual spring game on Saturday, April 15. The 2023 LiFEsports Spring Game, presented by Union Home Mortgage, is scheduled for noon at Ohio Stadium. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Video: Man attempts to break into northeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man attempted to break into at least two houses in northeast Columbus last month. The suspect was caught on a home security camera. Police said the man tried to break into houses on Dec. 19, 2022, along Greywood Drive. The video captures the man...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Lawrence Funderburke: Former Buckeye sharing knowledge in first coaching gig

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 11 years of playing professional basketball, Columbus native and former Buckeye Lawrence Funderburke is back on the court. The eight-year NBA veteran has found a fulfilling way to stay around the game by shaping the next generation of talent. “I always say that basketball...
COLUMBUS, OH

