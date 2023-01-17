Read full article on original website
Cardano Is The Most Loved Crypto In This Part Of The World, Study Reveals
The Cardano blockchain and its community have been building a close relationship with Africa, and the results are paying off. According to a report from Coin Kick-off, this cryptocurrency is the most loved in the region. The report used data from social media platforms and analyzed it with Artificial Intelligence...
Indian IT Minister Refutes Central Bank’s Stance On Crypto
India’s junior minister of electronics and information technology (IT), Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has recently released a statement about crypto that is not in consonance with the central bank’s view. Chandrasekhar mentioned that there was no issue with crypto in India if all laws pertaining to the industry were followed....
BREAKING NEWS: Crypto Lender Genesis Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy As Crisis Deepens
Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of embattled cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest firm to cave in to pressure in the wake of FTX’s precipitous decline. Thursday, the company filed for bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New...
Is Bitcoin A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Pet Rock?’ JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says So
Despite the prolonged crypto winter, proponents of cryptocurrencies are bullish about the industry’s prospects. And so far this year, they have had cause for happiness. After a dismal 2022, the price of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, has been inching upward over the past few weeks.
SEC Discloses Private Info Of Crypto Miners During Inquiry
The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) accidentally disclosed the private information of crypto miners from the blockchain company Green. In a recent report, the agency leaked the contact details like names and email addresses of several cryptocurrency miners working with the Green blockchain company. SEC Admits Its Mistake in...
Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet
Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
Fortaleza Digital Ltd Launches Crypto Trading Pairs in Native Currencies Across Latin America
Fortaleza Digital Ltd., a global fintech enabling individuals, corporations and institutions access crypto markets in a safe and secure environment, announced the launch of its cryptocurrency trading pairs in the native currencies of Latin America. These native currencies such as the Mexican Pesos, or Brazilian Real, enables users across Latin...
ViaBTC Capital｜The Narrative of Crypto Wallets in the Next Market Cycle
Data from Tokenterminal shows that there are about two million addresses active on mainstream chains such as Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon on a daily basis. A16z predicted in a 2022 report that the number of Web3 users will reach 1 billion. Based on that prediction, Web3 is still in its infancy and has a huge potential for growth. As major infrastructures in the crypto world, wallets are users’ gateway to Web3.
National Australia Bank Introduces New Stablecoin To Enhance Region’s Digital Economy
The massive potential and ability of blockchain, as well as stablecoins, have resulted in the growing awareness of the technology, and its continuous adoption attracts big firms and entities to utilize it. The latest notable adopter of blockchain technology is now the National Australia Bank (NAB). According to a report...
Solana (SOL) blockchain activity remains high despite FTX Chapter 11 proceedings, Avalanche (AVAX) Slips 2% As Grayscale Dumps it From Large Cap Fund, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) price increases dramatically in 2023
With the constant fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market, investors need to make smarter decisions for future-proofing their investments. Choosing the most suitable token to add to one’s portfolio can be difficult, especially when investors have to choose from popular tokens like Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While still new in the market, Snowfall Protocol has gained massive traction, causing crypto enthusiasts to shift from Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) to SNW. So, which token should investors go for? Read ahead to find out as we discuss their latest developments and price movements.
Decentraland (LAND) and STEPN (GMT) Are Interesting Projects But Don’t Have The Same ROI Potential As Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Decentraland (LAND) and STEPN (GMT) have been talked about a lot in the crypto world in recent months, but they don’t have the same return of investment potential as Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Decentraland (LAND) is an Ethereum-based virtual reality platform where users can build and explore 3D worlds. STEPN (GMT) is a social token that rewards people for walking.
Aptos price spike raises suspicions of price manipulation, Cardano price jumps up, and Snowfall Protocol close to selling out phase 3 early
Cryptocurrency prices are pumping hard, and everyone is rushing to FOMO their favorite coins. Cardano is recovering from its 52-week low, and Aptos’s sudden price surge sparks rumors of price manipulations. The year’s highlight is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) taking over the headline with its disruptive features aimed at improving communication between more than 200 blockchain networks.
4 Out Of 10 Bitcoin Indicators Confirm End Of Bear Market
After Bitcoin has staged a substantial rally of 29% since the beginning of the year, investors are speculating about whether this is a bull trap or actually the beginning of a new bull market. Currently, there is still a lot of skepticism among analysts about whether Bitcoin has really found its bottom.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Shoots Upwards But Toncoin (TON) And Bitcoin SV (BSV) Continue To Struggle
Over the past few months, there have been many changes in how investors feel about the cryptocurrency market. Some investors have decided to sell their holdings in certain projects in favor of others. Investors have started to have second thoughts as Bitcoin SV (BSV), and Toncoin (TON) tend to struggle....
Convex (CVX) Updates its Staking Process, Curve (CRV) up 8.62%, Snowfall Protocol releases working prototype of staking app
The little surge across the crypto market has motivated existing protocols to revamp their projects and level up with new entrants. DeFi protocols were not left out as Convex Finance works on updating its staking process. Automated Market Maker, Curve has also seen a surge in users and value by up to 8.62% over the past few days.
Filecoin (FIL) Offers Decentralized Storage, Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Ready to Skyrocket
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which seeks to make crowdfunding easily available to both startups and regular investors, is gaining a lot of traction in the venture capital industry today. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in the third stage of its presale and has so far recorded gains of 987%. On the...
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, And The Meme Coins That Are Making A Comeback
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are once again leading the meme coin rally. With the crypto market seeing a significant recovery over the last week, all of the altcoins have followed suit. However, the meme coins have been significantly better recently as they have continued to see high gains at a time when the rest of the market is falling back.
StorX Network (SRX) is Now Listed on Coinstore.com.
StorX Network ($SRX) is listed on Coinstore.com – a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 2,300,000 users allowing individuals and institutions to buy, sell, and trade over 1,000 cryptocurrencies. Coinstore.com will offer the SRX community a simple buy/sell crypto feature for beginners, advanced cryptocurrency spots, and futures trading dashboards. The...
EU Delays Crypto Regulation Citing Translation Issues
Considering the recent FTX collapse that triggered higher volatility in the crypto market, the world’s jurisdictions are revamping their crypto regulation framework. The EU remains at the end of the race by delaying voting on its crypto regulations bill known as MiCA. Notably, it was the second time the...
