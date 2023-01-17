Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Snow Activities, Gardening Classes, Michael Jordan? | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
Stupid in THREE Languages? PV Outdoor Summit ’23, NFL Playoffs, Local Events – My Drive January 18th, 2023
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the PV Outdoor Summit, Prescott Bridal Affaire, Girl Scout cookie season, hikes to do in the snow, and more. Buckle up and...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
