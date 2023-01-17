Read full article on original website
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ARCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.57, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the private equity...
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.20, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares...
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
ISRG - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24, after the closing bell. The company’s stock has gained 12.4% in the past six months, compared with a increase of 0.5% for the industry. The S&P 500 Index declined 3.3% in the same time period.
5 Technology Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season
The technology sector continued to face a topsy-turvy situation throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 owing to macroeconomic headwinds, including growing geo-political tensions, stubbornly high inflation and Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on hiking the interest rate to curb inflation. All these factors impacted consumer spending negatively as the fear...
Factors Likely to Decide CACI's Fate This Earnings Season
CACI International (. CACI - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating an improvement of 8% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings stands at $4.33 per share, suggesting an increase of 13.1% year over year.
3 Tech Stocks Paying Solid Dividends
ORCL - Free Report) , International Business Machines (. AVGO - Free Report) – have no issue paying their investors. And they’ve grown their payouts quite significantly over the last five years. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with...
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
What Awaits for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q2 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at...
Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CWEN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.26, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the company created...
Financial ETFs Down on Mixed Earnings
The financial sector, which accounts for around one-fifth of the S&P 500 Index, had a mixed Q4. Three out of six big U.S. banks were able to beat overall. Finance sector earnings are projected to decline 9.2% on 2.7% higher revenues in Q4, per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Jan 18, 2023.Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately.
Factors Setting the Tone for MarketAxess (MKTX) in Q4 Earnings
MKTX - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MarketAxess’ fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.53, which indicates an improvement of 11.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric stands at $1.45 per share.
Will MSCI (MSCI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
MSCI - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Business - Software Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 3.11%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Progressive (PGR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PGR - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 60.48% in the last reported quarter. Factors to Note. Net premiums earned in the fourth quarter are likely to have benefited from rate increases,...
Plexus Corp (PLXS) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
PLXS - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests growth of 35.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 67.1%.
Will Segmental Sales Boost Teledyne's (TDY) Q4 Earnings?
TDY - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Jan 25 before market open. Teledyne has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.67%, on average. Its sales across all the business segments may continue to grow, benefiting the overall revenue performance of the company in the fourth quarter. However, inflation and supply-chain issues may have dented the bottom line.
Boot Barn's (BOOT) Q3 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?
BOOT - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 25, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $514.5 million, indicating a rise of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. However, the bottom line is likely to decline year...
Amphenol (APH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
APH - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, 2023. Amphenol expects fourth-quarter 2022 earnings between 73 cents and 75 cents per share, indicating 4-7% year-over-year growth. Revenues are anticipated between $3.090 billion and $3.150 billion, indicating 2-4% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Bank OZK (OZK) Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
OZK - Free Report) shares gained 2.1% in after-market trading, following the release of its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Quarterly earnings per share of $1.34 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line reflects a rise of 14.5% from the year-earlier quarter. Results were primarily aided by...
