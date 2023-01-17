ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

akronschools.com

Students Display at Door 2

Kelley Waickman, MA, teaches fine arts at Garfield CLC. Four of her students have the distinct honor of showing their work in a juried show in early March. Kelley shared with us that the four, pictured with her below, will be in the Student Exhibit Showcase March 3 and 4 in Hudson at Door 2 Gallery.
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

East CLC to Receive Significant Academic Support

Today, Akron Public Schools (APS) formally welcomed Stark State College (Stark State) as a sister college to East Community Learning Center (CLC). The partnership is Stark State’s second sister college agreement with APS and is in addition to the partnership it already has with Garfield CLC. Modeled after “Sister...
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

Youth Summit Addresses Conflict Resolution & More

In honor of National Mentoring Month, on Thursday, January 19, the Aim High Akron GEAR UP program partnered with Akron's 100 Black Men to host a Youth Summit themed "Being a Better You." More than 80 seventh- and eighth-graders representing Buchtel, East, Innes and Jennings middle schools received a warm...
AKRON, OH
ideastream.org

Cleveland native Rev. Otis Moss III reflects on new book ‘Dancing in the Darkness’

Rev. Otis Moss III relates the challenges of 2023 and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his new book "Dancing in the Darkness." The Cleveland native is proud of his Ohio roots and was raised at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Otis Moss Jr., served as pastor for more than three decades. The elder Moss was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that figures into the younger Moss' new book. He also discusses his experiences as pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. In 2008, after succeeding Jeremiah Wright, the church was at the epicenter of then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
CLEVELAND, OH
chuh.org

Open Interviews For District Positions, January 18 & 25

Bus Aide - $15.62/hr. Register online at https://omjcc.easyvirtualfair.com/landing. The event will take place at the Board of Education (2155 Miramar Boulevard in University Heights). Attendees should also bring a driver's license or state ID. Many of the positions include a benefits package. Please call 216-371-7171 or email [email protected] with...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
CLEVELAND, OH
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH

Community Policy