New store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
akronschools.com
Students Display at Door 2
Kelley Waickman, MA, teaches fine arts at Garfield CLC. Four of her students have the distinct honor of showing their work in a juried show in early March. Kelley shared with us that the four, pictured with her below, will be in the Student Exhibit Showcase March 3 and 4 in Hudson at Door 2 Gallery.
akronschools.com
East CLC to Receive Significant Academic Support
Today, Akron Public Schools (APS) formally welcomed Stark State College (Stark State) as a sister college to East Community Learning Center (CLC). The partnership is Stark State’s second sister college agreement with APS and is in addition to the partnership it already has with Garfield CLC. Modeled after “Sister...
akronschools.com
Youth Summit Addresses Conflict Resolution & More
In honor of National Mentoring Month, on Thursday, January 19, the Aim High Akron GEAR UP program partnered with Akron's 100 Black Men to host a Youth Summit themed "Being a Better You." More than 80 seventh- and eighth-graders representing Buchtel, East, Innes and Jennings middle schools received a warm...
newsnet5
City of Akron invests in violence prevention initiatives, rewards nonprofits with funding
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron is laser-focused on preventing crime and investing in programs supporting youth growth and development. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan recently announced more than two dozen organizations are on the receiving end of Violence Intervention and Prevention grants. The city distributed $1.5 million dollars...
ideastream.org
Cleveland native Rev. Otis Moss III reflects on new book ‘Dancing in the Darkness’
Rev. Otis Moss III relates the challenges of 2023 and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his new book "Dancing in the Darkness." The Cleveland native is proud of his Ohio roots and was raised at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Otis Moss Jr., served as pastor for more than three decades. The elder Moss was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that figures into the younger Moss' new book. He also discusses his experiences as pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. In 2008, after succeeding Jeremiah Wright, the church was at the epicenter of then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign.
University of Akron volunteers pack meal kits for food-insecure students
Martin Luther King Jr. Day honors the life of a man who fought for racial justice and equality. It's also a National Day of Service, or as many call it, "a day on, not a day off."
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Three Black congregations in Northeast Ohio awarded grant money to preserve churches and their place in history
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today, as the nation pauses to celebrate the life and impact of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., three historically Black congregations in Northeast Ohio received word they are among 35 churches nationwide that will receive grants to help preserve their place in Civil Rights history.
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
cleveland19.com
After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
chuh.org
Open Interviews For District Positions, January 18 & 25
Bus Aide - $15.62/hr. Register online at https://omjcc.easyvirtualfair.com/landing. The event will take place at the Board of Education (2155 Miramar Boulevard in University Heights). Attendees should also bring a driver's license or state ID. Many of the positions include a benefits package. Please call 216-371-7171 or email [email protected] with...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
cleveland19.com
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
wyso.org
Northeast Ohio seniors get new assistance options with help from Washington
Northeast Ohio seniors are going to get improved access to food and toiletries, home repairs and transportation through four new programs that are part of an initiative led by the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAAA.) The initiative is funded by a $3.4 million federal investment, which June Taylor,...
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio
They are so good that Guy Fieri recommends them.
