roi-nj.com
Corporate America Realty & Advisors preleases under-construction Class A industrial building in Hamilton
Lowe’s Home Centers said it officially signed a long-term lease for 58 Thomas J Rhodes Industrial Drive in Hamilton — a 102,575-square-foot building situated on 7.5 acres. The facility is also known as Hub #2. Nate Demetsky, executive vice president of JLL, co-brokered the deal for developer 58...
roi-nj.com
CBRE: Northern, central N.J. industrial leasing ends 2022 on high note despite economic headwinds
CBRE on Thursday released its fourth-quarter 2022 figures for the northern and central New Jersey industrial markets, which closed the year on a high note, with a record-low availability rate of 4.1%, 6.1 million square feet of positive absorption and 19.9 million square feet in total leasing activity. During Q4,...
roi-nj.com
N.J. unemployment rate steady at 3.4%; job gains continue with small uptick in December
On Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said New Jersey’s labor market grew slightly in December, adding 1,400 nonfarm jobs, bringing the state’s total to a seasonally adjusted level of nearly 4.27 million. The total increase since December 2021 has been nearly 150,000 jobs. 2022 joins 2021...
roi-nj.com
Gebroe-Hammer reports $1.47B in multifamily sales for 2022
Gebroe-Hammer Associates recorded calendar 2022 multifamily-focused sales of more than $1.47 billion, spanning 84 deals involving 7,149 units, and is looking ahead to the coming months with optimism for healthy multifamily investment growth, according to a Wednesday announcement. “Historically able to withstand the test of any economic cycle — even...
roi-nj.com
Diversified Properties to bring new multifamily community to Jefferson
Diversified Properties acquired two lots totaling 9.84 acres in Jefferson, to pave the way for the construction of the first phase of Jefferson Place, a brand-new luxury multifamily community, according to a Wednesday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Hanson’s John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented Diversified Properties and the...
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
roi-nj.com
Darryl Isherwood named communications director for Department of the Treasury
Darryl Isherwood has been named director of communications for the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, effective Monday. Isherwood currently serves as sector lead for film and digital media at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and has played a big role in the state’s success in film and television industry. Prior to that, he worked for the Office of the Governor as senior adviser for economic development communications.
roi-nj.com
NJIT receives $1.3M in federal funding for engineering, manufacturing initiatives
Under the federal spending bill signed by President Joe Biden, New Jersey Institute of Technology on Thursday said it will receive $1.3 million for new initiatives that will bolster engineering education, as well as manufacturing and mechatronics apprenticeship training. The two new NJIT initiatives include the community college pre-engineering network...
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
roi-nj.com
PSEG to sell its 25% equity stake in Ocean Wind 1 to Ørsted
Public Service Enterprise Group has agreed to sell Ørsted its 25% equity stake in the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind energy project, providing Ørsted with 100% ownership of the project, according to a Wednesday announcement. Ørsted, America’s largest offshore wind energy company, will proceed with development of the...
roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield helps developers of mixed-use project in Parsippany attain $146.6M construction loan
Cushman & Wakefield on Tuesday announced that it served as the exclusive adviser to the joint venture of Claremont Development, Stanbery Development Group and PCCP in the procurement of $146.55 million in construction financing for the development of the District at 15fifteen in Parsippany. The floating-rate loan was provided by New York Life.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Your Laundry Detergent May Now Be Illegal In New Jersey
We expect our laundry detergents to help us feel fresh and clean, not to give us a higher risk of cancer. You may have to pick a new favorite because some detergents have actually become illegal in New Jersey (and that’s not a bad thing). It’s a New Year...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
trentondaily.com
New Jersey’s Section 8 Waitlist to Reopen Starting January 17th
Of all of life’s basic necessities, housing is undoubtedly one of the most essential. Securing safe, warm housing provides families with a place of respite and relaxation. However, for families who struggle with housing costs, securing a stable place to live can quickly become a significant source of stress. During a time of widespread economic turmoil and rising costs, many families find themselves wondering how they can make ends meet. Thankfully, through programs like Section 8, assistance is available to assure that every New Jerseyan has a place to call home.
Hear It: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey
SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. Now we're hearing what it sounded like. A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time.
roi-nj.com
MAD Global adds former campaign manager for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as managing director
Brenton Temple has joined MAD Global Strategy, the public affairs firm founded by Mike DuHaime, in the Columbus, Ohio, office as a managing director. Temple, who most recently served as campaign manager for Gov. Mike DeWine’s successful reelection campaign in Ohio, led the campaign strategy for one of the largest landslide victories in Ohio’s history. He then worked as executive director of DeWine’s inaugural committee. Previously, he was DeWine’s first deputy policy director.
Environmentalists say Jersey Shore whale deaths not caused by offshore wind program
Environmentalists gathered in Atlantic City on Tuesday to dispel what they say are some myths about potential links between recent whale deaths and the state’s offshore wind program.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel for the New Jersey...
