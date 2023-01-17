ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

roi-nj.com

Gebroe-Hammer reports $1.47B in multifamily sales for 2022

Gebroe-Hammer Associates recorded calendar 2022 multifamily-focused sales of more than $1.47 billion, spanning 84 deals involving 7,149 units, and is looking ahead to the coming months with optimism for healthy multifamily investment growth, according to a Wednesday announcement. “Historically able to withstand the test of any economic cycle — even...
roi-nj.com

Diversified Properties to bring new multifamily community to Jefferson

Diversified Properties acquired two lots totaling 9.84 acres in Jefferson, to pave the way for the construction of the first phase of Jefferson Place, a brand-new luxury multifamily community, according to a Wednesday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Hanson’s John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented Diversified Properties and the...
JEFFERSON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Darryl Isherwood named communications director for Department of the Treasury

Darryl Isherwood has been named director of communications for the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, effective Monday. Isherwood currently serves as sector lead for film and digital media at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and has played a big role in the state’s success in film and television industry. Prior to that, he worked for the Office of the Governor as senior adviser for economic development communications.
roi-nj.com

NJIT receives $1.3M in federal funding for engineering, manufacturing initiatives

Under the federal spending bill signed by President Joe Biden, New Jersey Institute of Technology on Thursday said it will receive $1.3 million for new initiatives that will bolster engineering education, as well as manufacturing and mechatronics apprenticeship training. The two new NJIT initiatives include the community college pre-engineering network...
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­ applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide.    Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
roi-nj.com

PSEG to sell its 25% equity stake in Ocean Wind 1 to Ørsted

Public Service Enterprise Group has agreed to sell Ørsted its 25% equity stake in the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind energy project, providing Ørsted with 100% ownership of the project, according to a Wednesday announcement. Ørsted, America’s largest offshore wind energy company, will proceed with development of the...
roi-nj.com

Cushman & Wakefield helps developers of mixed-use project in Parsippany attain $146.6M construction loan

Cushman & Wakefield on Tuesday announced that it served as the exclusive adviser to the joint venture of Claremont Development, Stanbery Development Group and PCCP in the procurement of $146.55 million in construction financing for the development of the District at 15fifteen in Parsippany. The floating-rate loan was provided by New York Life.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
trentondaily.com

New Jersey’s Section 8 Waitlist to Reopen Starting January 17th

Of all of life’s basic necessities, housing is undoubtedly one of the most essential. Securing safe, warm housing provides families with a place of respite and relaxation. However, for families who struggle with housing costs, securing a stable place to live can quickly become a significant source of stress. During a time of widespread economic turmoil and rising costs, many families find themselves wondering how they can make ends meet. Thankfully, through programs like Section 8, assistance is available to assure that every New Jerseyan has a place to call home.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Hear It: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey

SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. Now we're hearing what it sounded like. A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time. 
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

MAD Global adds former campaign manager for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as managing director

Brenton Temple has joined MAD Global Strategy, the public affairs firm founded by Mike DuHaime, in the Columbus, Ohio, office as a managing director. Temple, who most recently served as campaign manager for Gov. Mike DeWine’s successful reelection campaign in Ohio, led the campaign strategy for one of the largest landslide victories in Ohio’s history. He then worked as executive director of DeWine’s inaugural committee. Previously, he was DeWine’s first deputy policy director.
OHIO STATE
94.5 PST

NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery

New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel for the New Jersey...

