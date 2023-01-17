Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
Downtown Flushing, MI Welcomes New Husband & Wife Run Barber Shop
Across the street from Kathy's 126 Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Flushing is the Professional Center building... and a brand-new barber shop for the community. Shoebox Barber Shop is located at 117 Cherry Street Downtown Flushing. It's in the same building as the dentist and Flushing Optical at the corner of Cherry & Main Streets.
Dearborn Woman Taken Down in $65 Million Coupon Fraud Scheme
A Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her part in a $65 million coupon scheme, submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims to pharmaceutical companies.+. Suzan Berro was not the average 'couponer' who clips manufacturers' coupons in order to save a few bucks on groceries. Berro worked as a medical biller...
This Grand Blanc Parking Lot Doesn’t Suck as Bad As Everyone Says
There is one parking lot in Grand Blanc that everyone is always complaining about. It's one of the most hated parking lots in Genesee County. Residents complain the parking lot is too small, too congested, and poorly designed. While all of that may be true, it's still not as bad as everyone makes it out to be.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
The Only Floating US Post Office is Right Here in Good Old Michigan
Did you know Michigan has a floating post office? The J. W. Westcott II is a fully functional, floating post office with its very own zip code that operates on the Detroit River. Just as a point of clarification, we should acknowledge that there are other boats that are responsible...
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
18 Flint-Area Restaurants That Still Serve Food After 9 PM
The days of most restaurants staying open late are long gone. Since the COVID pandemic, many bars and restaurants in the area don't stay open as late as they use to. Unfortunately, that poses a problem for the night owls and second or third-shifters out there. Nowadays, it is very...
Great Debate – What Is The Oldest Coney Island In Flint Area?
Flint is known for a lot of great things including, people, places, music, and food. One food in particular that comes to mind is the Flint-style coney dog. A question was recently posted on the Memories of Flint Facebook page,. 'What is the oldest coney around Flint still open? ....
Enjoy a Coffee and Play with Cats at Ferndale’s ‘Catfé Lounge’
Grab a cup of coffee and play with some cat's during your lunch break in Ferndale. The Catfé Lounge in Ferndale, Michigan gives cat lovers a new place to hang out and possibly even adopt their new cat. As part of the Ferndale Cat Shelter, the Catfé Lounge is filled with cats and kittens that are available for adoption and offers a community space where people can meet and socialize this them.
Please: Genesee Valley, Do Something With The Old Flint Twp Sears
Right after Christmas we reported the latest infrastructure woes at Genesee Valley Center which caused incredible water damage from a burst water line. That issue certainly caused stress for tenants and disappointed would-be shoppers wanting to spend gift cards. For long-empty spaces like the old Sears, it may not seem...
Ships, Autos, and More Lie at the Bottom of the St. Clair River: Detroit, Michigan
Holy cow…how did all this stuff get here? Where did it come from? The bottom of the St. Clair River is littered with hundreds of things…..literally hundreds if not thousands. The St. Clair River is no stranger to travelers. In the 1700s, the French canoed up and down...
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
Have You Ever Wanted to Own a Cute Little Ice Cream Shop in Corunna?
A Butter Pecan Sundae with Hot Fudge. That would be my featured special every day if I owned an ice cream shop. (Trust me, it's amazing.) Just for fun, we're showing you some pics of a local ice cream shop that just went up for sale. It was formerly known as 'SuperCone' and the listing is being handled by the Full Circle Real Estate Group in Holly.
New Corunna Bar – Kooters In The Field Announces Opening Date
If everything goes according to plan, Kooters In The Field will be open for business this month. Kooters In The Field is a new bar and grill on M-21 in Corunna, Michigan. The spot is owned and operated by Kirk Norman who also owns Snappers On The Water in Fenton.
It Sounds Like Chipotle is Not Coming to Grand Blanc After All
It looks like Grand Blanc won't be getting a new Chipotle restaurant after all. At least not in the location where developers originally wanted it. Back in September, we told you that the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue in the vacant lot next to Rite Aid. It would have been a brand new 2,300-square-foot building...if plans were approved. It would have been the perfect spot (in my opinion).
This 1 Bedroom Boat House in Bloomfield Hills Will Set You Back $4.9M
They say you get what you pay for, but in this case, we expected more. Now, we totally get that location is everything and uniqueness adds to the mix, but for $4.9M you would expect a little more. If this was New York City, paying $4.9M for a 1 bedroom...
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience
Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
Why Do People Say Highland Park, MI is One of the Worst Cities in America?
It's really hard for anyone to pinpoint what city in America is the absolute worst. There are so many different factors that can play into that. However, there are some that believe Highland Park, Michigan is the worst city in America, or at least, one of the worst. Highland Park...
US 103.1
Burton, MI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0