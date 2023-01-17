ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

kezi.com

Eugene police asking for tips to identify person of interest in arson cases

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department has released pictures of a person of interest in several arson cases, and is asking the public to help identify him. EPD says the related fires occurred in the areas of Taney Street, Berntzen Road, Hawthorne Avenue, and Marshall Avenue. EPD says the first fire occurred in the morning of December 13, and the most recent one was on January 5.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police officer helps young woman escape life on the streets

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its downtown officers for helping a young woman escape a life on the streets. According to Eugene police, downtown officer Allison Jordan was flagged down on January 14 and told of a 19-year-old woman in distress at the LTD Market Station. Officer Jordan found the young woman, identified by EPD only as “Abby,” and got her story. Abby told Officer Jordan that she had been taken to Eugene by people she thought to be friends, who then abandoned her in town without a vehicle, money, or a phone. EPD said Abby, who only had a purse and a small bag and appeared disheveled, told Officer Jordan that she had never been arrested before, had never slept on the street, and did not want to be out on the street after struggling to find a safe place to rest at a local shelter. EPD said Officer Jordan saw an opportunity to motivate Abby to escape life on the streets.
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash

Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Courtroom brawl breaks out at Portland murder suspect’s arraignment

Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies broke up a courtroom fight this week between family members of a homicide victim and the family of the man charged with his killing. The fracas sent Circuit Judge Celia Howes and other judicial staff scurrying from the Justice Center courtroom after two women began screaming at each other during the arraignment of Damariae R. Haqq.
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Former club official accused of theft

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
SALEM, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home police, sheriff logs, circuit court Jan. 9-15, 2023

Warrants are out on the following individuals: Samuel Frank Ayers, Noah David Colgrove, Curtis Ray Daniel, Ashlee Dee Flanagan, Andrew James Freitag, Aaron Thomas Halvorson, Noe Hernandez-Reyes, Michael Trevor Hilton, Isaac Booker Justham, Faron Walter Kennedy, Taylor Robert Mespelt, Carrie Lynne Miller, Kendra Lynne Montoya, Larry Robert Morgan, Athena Lacie Noble, Julianne Nicole Phillips, Joseph Clayton Pritchett, Christopher Thomas Reed, Tammy Lavonn Robinson, Steven Edward Robinson, Paula Marie Lea Skyles-Lutzi and Corey Alan Smith.
SWEET HOME, OR
Outlook Online

Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest

Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
GRESHAM, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police investigating stabbing, release description of suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is releasing the description of a man who is suspected to have stabbed another man on Elmira Road on Saturday evening. According to EPD, at about 6:29 p.m. on January 14, officers responded to Highway 99 near Elmira Road after someone reported a man had been stabbed. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 40s had suffered a stab wound, and he told them he had been attacked on Elmira Road. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening, and he expected to be treated and shortly released.
EUGENE, OR
polkio.com

Mother, daughter convicted of felony animal neglect

The mother and daughter operators of an illegal equestrian business outside Dallas pled guilty Jan. 6, avoiding the brunt of 14 felony counts of animal neglect. In a deal reached with prosecutors at Polk County Circuit Court, the conviction of Sandra Brownell, 60, and Jessica Brownell, 29, was reduced to three felony counts and one misdemeanor count of animal neglect.
DALLAS, OR

