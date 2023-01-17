Read full article on original website
Authorities: Man tased by SWAT team after threatening to shoot, kill neighbors
A man threatened to retrieve a gun and kill two people in a Vancouver neighborhood Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Gun, drugs discovered inside stolen car being used for jump-start
Two stolen vehicles were found in Northeast Portland, along with guns and narcotics, Portland police said.
Eugene police asking for tips to identify person of interest in arson cases
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department has released pictures of a person of interest in several arson cases, and is asking the public to help identify him. EPD says the related fires occurred in the areas of Taney Street, Berntzen Road, Hawthorne Avenue, and Marshall Avenue. EPD says the first fire occurred in the morning of December 13, and the most recent one was on January 5.
Eugene police officer helps young woman escape life on the streets
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its downtown officers for helping a young woman escape a life on the streets. According to Eugene police, downtown officer Allison Jordan was flagged down on January 14 and told of a 19-year-old woman in distress at the LTD Market Station. Officer Jordan found the young woman, identified by EPD only as “Abby,” and got her story. Abby told Officer Jordan that she had been taken to Eugene by people she thought to be friends, who then abandoned her in town without a vehicle, money, or a phone. EPD said Abby, who only had a purse and a small bag and appeared disheveled, told Officer Jordan that she had never been arrested before, had never slept on the street, and did not want to be out on the street after struggling to find a safe place to rest at a local shelter. EPD said Officer Jordan saw an opportunity to motivate Abby to escape life on the streets.
PPB: One dead after shooting reported at NE Portland apartment
One person was shot to death in Portland's Cully neighborhood late Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland police ID man killed in fatal crash on SE Powell
A man who died in a car crash Sunday on Southeast Powell Boulevard was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash
Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
Courtroom brawl breaks out at Portland murder suspect’s arraignment
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies broke up a courtroom fight this week between family members of a homicide victim and the family of the man charged with his killing. The fracas sent Circuit Judge Celia Howes and other judicial staff scurrying from the Justice Center courtroom after two women began screaming at each other during the arraignment of Damariae R. Haqq.
Police: Stolen cars, gun, fentanyl found near Eastport Plaza
Multiple vehicles and one gun were recovered following an investigation near the Eastport Plaza, Portland police said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
Former Beaverton school teacher arrested on sex-abuse charges, police say
A former Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering teacher was arrested Wednesday on three counts of sex abuse in the first degree, Hillsboro police said. Matthew Knorr, 46 and a Hillsboro resident, is being held at the Washington County Jail, according to officials. His bail has been set at $750,000.
Former Portland police chief named deputy chief of Springfield Police Department
Jami Resch, former chief of the Portland Police Bureau, was sworn in as deputy chief of the Springfield Police Department in Springfield, Oregon Tuesday.
Former club official accused of theft
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
‘I couldn’t believe it:’ Victim’s family recounts fatal shooting
After two consecutive record-breaking years of homicides in Portland, police say they are investigating the first homicide of 2023.
Sweet Home police, sheriff logs, circuit court Jan. 9-15, 2023
Warrants are out on the following individuals: Samuel Frank Ayers, Noah David Colgrove, Curtis Ray Daniel, Ashlee Dee Flanagan, Andrew James Freitag, Aaron Thomas Halvorson, Noe Hernandez-Reyes, Michael Trevor Hilton, Isaac Booker Justham, Faron Walter Kennedy, Taylor Robert Mespelt, Carrie Lynne Miller, Kendra Lynne Montoya, Larry Robert Morgan, Athena Lacie Noble, Julianne Nicole Phillips, Joseph Clayton Pritchett, Christopher Thomas Reed, Tammy Lavonn Robinson, Steven Edward Robinson, Paula Marie Lea Skyles-Lutzi and Corey Alan Smith.
Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest
Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
Eugene police investigating stabbing, release description of suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is releasing the description of a man who is suspected to have stabbed another man on Elmira Road on Saturday evening. According to EPD, at about 6:29 p.m. on January 14, officers responded to Highway 99 near Elmira Road after someone reported a man had been stabbed. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 40s had suffered a stab wound, and he told them he had been attacked on Elmira Road. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening, and he expected to be treated and shortly released.
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
Mother, daughter convicted of felony animal neglect
The mother and daughter operators of an illegal equestrian business outside Dallas pled guilty Jan. 6, avoiding the brunt of 14 felony counts of animal neglect. In a deal reached with prosecutors at Polk County Circuit Court, the conviction of Sandra Brownell, 60, and Jessica Brownell, 29, was reduced to three felony counts and one misdemeanor count of animal neglect.
