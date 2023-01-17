ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO SWAT team arrest man barricaded in Lauderhill residence

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to a residence near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. According to officials, a preliminary investigation revealed the man violated...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH

WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO SWAT team arrest man in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call. BSO district deputies and fire rescue responding near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. A man violated a restraining order and later fled the area. BSO SWAT team responded...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
cw34.com

Woman killed in crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in Boca Raton. Just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Boca Raton Police Department responded to calls about a crash along West Camino Real. The front passenger, 72-year-old Victoria Luna, died on scene while the driver, 73-year-old Martha Pineda, was transported to Delray Medical Center for treatment.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Suspects Sought After 2 Men Shot Inside Car in Dania Beach

Authorities are searching for suspects after two men were shot while inside a car in Dania Beach early Thursday. The shooting happened near the 3000 block of State Road 84, not far from Interstate 95. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they began investigating after the two men arrived at a...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Unlicensed masseur arrested after inappropriately touching female client

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of inappropriately touching a woman while acting as an unlicensed masseur faced a judge after his arrest. Jia-Nan Cheng appeared in court on Friday morning. “Mr. Cheng, you’re charged with practicing without a license,” the presiding judge said. The 57-year-old faces...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect Arrested After Video Shows Miami Gas Station Clerk Stabbed Repeatedly

A man is facing attempted murder and other charges after he was caught on camera stabbing a clerk at a Miami gas station over a can of beer, authorities said. Billy Joe Martin, 39, was arrested Monday on several charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and battery on a law enforcement officer, Miami-Dade jail records showed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

