WSVN-TV
BSO SWAT team arrest man barricaded in Lauderhill residence
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to a residence near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. According to officials, a preliminary investigation revealed the man violated...
cw34.com
'Don't be shy, talk;' Man arrested for soliciting 12-year-old girl in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after allegedly requesting sexual acts from a 12-year-old girl at a school bus stop. Boynton Beach Police said the incident happened on Jan. 19. The child attends South Tech Preparatory Academy. According to police, Rasheed Curtis, 18, gave the...
POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH
WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Police respond to mail carrier robbery in Miramar; investigation underway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police Department officers responded to a strong-arm robbery of a mail carrier in the area. Just after 11:30 a.m., a vehicle drove behind the mail truck and two men robbed the carrier in the area of 8100 Bernard Boulevard, Friday. The mail carrier’s mailbox key...
Man arrested for making bogus 911 calls and damaging Florida police cruiser
A man was arrested after causing significant damage to a police cruiser by defecating and smearing feces on the vehicle.
Woman arrested for assaulting husband with rock outside ice cream shop
A woman's been arrested for attacking her husband outside of a South Florida ice cream shop with a rock.
cw34.com
Woman killed in crash in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in Boca Raton. Just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Boca Raton Police Department responded to calls about a crash along West Camino Real. The front passenger, 72-year-old Victoria Luna, died on scene while the driver, 73-year-old Martha Pineda, was transported to Delray Medical Center for treatment.
NBC Miami
Suspects Sought After 2 Men Shot Inside Car in Dania Beach
Authorities are searching for suspects after two men were shot while inside a car in Dania Beach early Thursday. The shooting happened near the 3000 block of State Road 84, not far from Interstate 95. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they began investigating after the two men arrived at a...
WSVN-TV
Unlicensed masseur arrested after inappropriately touching female client
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of inappropriately touching a woman while acting as an unlicensed masseur faced a judge after his arrest. Jia-Nan Cheng appeared in court on Friday morning. “Mr. Cheng, you’re charged with practicing without a license,” the presiding judge said. The 57-year-old faces...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Officer, Woman Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens
A Miami-Dade Police detective was among two people hospitalized after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens early Friday. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Northwest 183rd Street and 12th Avenue. The police detective was driving westbound on 183rd Street when there was a collision with a car that was...
NBC Miami
Deputies Investigating Pembroke Park Crash That Killed 2, Left Several Injured
Authorities are investigating a crash in Pembroke Park that left two people dead and several others injured Thursday night. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street and involved two vehicles. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue responded, and several...
NBC Miami
Man Pepper Sprays Workers, Snatches Wigs From Oakland Park Beauty Supply Store
Investigators are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance stealing $1,200 worth of wigs from an Oakland Park beauty supply store — and the owner believes this wasn't the first time he's robbed the store. The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of the thief entering Discount...
NBC Miami
Drunk Driver Who Killed Four in 2018 Crash on I-95 Takes Plea Deal
A drunk driver who struck and killed four people on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County nearly five years ago took a plea deal Friday. Lionel Orrego was sentenced to 10 years in prison as opposed to life and addressed the judge and the courtroom before he was taken away in handcuffs.
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After Video Shows Miami Gas Station Clerk Stabbed Repeatedly
A man is facing attempted murder and other charges after he was caught on camera stabbing a clerk at a Miami gas station over a can of beer, authorities said. Billy Joe Martin, 39, was arrested Monday on several charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and battery on a law enforcement officer, Miami-Dade jail records showed.
NBC Miami
Suspect Kicked Man, Shot at People Near Pembroke Pines Gas Station: Police
Police are searching for a man who they said attacked another man and shot at other people outside of a Pembroke Pines gas station Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the Wawa gas station located at the corner of Pembroke Road and South Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
NBC Miami
Man in Custody After Allegedly Killing Co-Worker at Hollywood Business: Police
One man was in custody after he allegedly killed a co-worker at a business in Hollywood Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a marine engine business in the 2900 block of Southwest 42nd Avenue after being notified by a man that he killed someone in "self defense." Police found...
2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them.
Officer arrested on charges of aggravated assault in domestic incident
A South Florida police officer has been arrested on charges that she attacked her ex-boyfriend with a gun during a domestic violence incident.
