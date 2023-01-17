Girls High School Roundup: No. 6 Penn wins Indiana States, No. 9 Liberty tops Flowing Wells, No. 10 Harrison takes Heart of Ohio

Read full article on original website
Nine Indiana wrestlers in national rankings
This week's SBLive national high school wrestling rankings have dropped and there are nine wrestlers from the state of Indiana who made the lists, including six from reigning state champion Crown Point. Here's a quick look at who made the cut: 106 pounds Brownsburg freshman Revin Dickman checks in ...
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
wboi.org
Happy national popcorn day; Indiana #1 producer of the crop
Today is national popcorn day, and for Hoosiers that should be cause for celebration. That’s because in 2021, Indiana took the top spot in the nation’s popcorn production. Traditionally, Nebraska is the top producing state followed closely by Indiana. In 2021, over 97,000 acres of popcorn stalks were...
Indiana high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/17/22
Get the latest Indiana boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
WTHI
Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July
INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
shelbycountypost.com
Girls basketball state tournament pairings show to air Sunday
The Indiana High School Athletic Association will broadcast the 48th Annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings Show Sunday at 5 p.m. The two-hour show will be hosted by Bob Lovell and Greg Rakestraw and streamed exclusively on IHSAAtv.org. Complete pairings will be available at IHSAA.org following the broadcast. Class...
WISH-TV
For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
After In-N-Out made the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, "What about us?"
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
Referee shortage being blamed on parent abuse: ‘It’s not worth it’
INDIANAPOLIS — A shortage of high school basketball referees across the state is forcing some games to get canceled. “If we don’t have officials that show up on game night, then we don’t play,” said Brian Lewis, assistant commissioner for IHSAA. “It’s as simple as that.” A shortage of referees is calling a timeout to basketball […]
wbiw.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber
Township assessors in multiple Indiana counties could see their jobs nixed by voters under a new bill passed out of committee 9-2 Tuesday. The measure, authored by Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, now heads to the full House for further consideration. The bill would require county election boards to place a public question on the […] The post Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WANE-TV
Proposed study could eliminate Indiana’s income tax
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana were to start its tax code with a blank slate, what would result?. That was the thought behind Senate Bill 3, authored by State Senator Travis Holdman (R, Markle). “Nobody can remember when they studied this last,” Holdman told WANE 15 Thursday....
Indiana lawmakers debate plan to “reinvent” high school
Indiana lawmakers provided some answers Wednesday about a draft plan supporters say would help more students find career pathways, although concerns remain about how flexible the career-preparation proposal would be for students and the negative impact it might have on schools’ current programs. The voucher-like plan, outlined in House Bill 1002, is the result of a recent Republican push that lawmakers say would “reinvent” high school by providing more job training to...
WISH-TV
Indiana’s egg producers struggle ‘to get birds back’ after avian flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High demand and low supply due to last year’s avian flu outbreak is causing egg prices to increase dramatically. A dozen eggs costs $4.19 in some places and as much as $7.49 depending on the brand. “I bake, so you have to use eggs when...
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Indiana State Police Looking for Motor Carrier Inspectors
In observance of Martin Luther King Day, all city, county, state and federal offices are closed. There will be no mail delivery today. The City of Bloomington’s annual Martin Luther King birthday celebration will be held tonight at the Buskirk Chumley Theater. The event is free and will start with a reception at 6:00.
