First Horizon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $266 million. The bank, based in Memphis, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of...
Ames National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.4 million. The Ames, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.3 million, topping...
Sientra Announces Reverse Stock Split
* SIENTRA ANNOUNCES 1-FOR-10 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street’s rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%. Google’s...
Do you know why Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares surged 15% today?
Global software company Nuix Limited’s (ASX:NXL) shares traded up by over 15% today. The company provided an update in relation to expected results for the half year ended 31 December 2022. It expects to report annualised contract value (ACV) in the range of AU$168-AU$171 million. Nuix will release half...
Wall St falls as labor market resilience spurs rate hike worries
(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday after data pointing to a tight labor market sparked worries that the Federal Reserve will continue with its aggressive rate-hiking cycle that could potentially tip the economy into a recession. The Labor Department's report showed a surprise fall in U.S. weekly jobless...
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc Announces Acquisition Of Ridgeback Resources Inc
* SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF RIDGEBACK RESOURCES INC. EXPANDING PRODUCTION TO APPROXIMATELY 30,000 BOE/D AND BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING INCLUDING STRATEGIC LEAD ORDERS FROM GMT CAPITAL CORP. AND LIBRA ADVISORS, LLC. * SATURN OIL & GAS INC - DEAL HIGHLY ACCRETIVE ON CASH FLOW PER FULLY DILUTED...
Thoma Bravo expands cybersecurity reach with $1.34 bln Magnet Forensics deal
(Adds details about the deal, background) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thoma Bravo will buy Canadian software firm Magnet Forensics Inc in a C$1.8 billion ($1.34 billion) deal, the company said on Friday, as the private equity firm bolsters its cybersecurity portfolio to tap into rising demand. A unit of Thoma...
Yum Brands Ransomware
FILE - A logo on a sign is displayed above a branch of KFC in the Surbiton suburb of south west, London, on Feb. 21, 2018. KFC's parent company Yum Brands says a ransomware attack forced it to close several hundred restaurants in the United Kingdom this week. A government filing posted Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, says the attack impacted information technology systems. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
CNH Industrial Strike
United Auto Workers President Ray Curry is interviewed, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
How are ASX healthcare penny stocks performing on Thursday?
Neurotech International today announced the US Food and Drug Administration had approved its request for a pre-Investigational New Drug Application meeting to be held on 15 March 2023. Control Bionics (ASX: CBL) announced the appointment of Jeremy Steele as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board, effective from 19 January 2023. Invex Therapeutics (ASX:IXC) announced the opening of its first United States clinical site at the Eye Wellness Center in Bellaire, Texas, with Dr Rosa Tang.
Oil prices rally to highest close since Dec. 1 on China optimism
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, extending a recent rally built around rising Chinese demand, while the market wrote off a second straight week of large builds in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.4%, to settle at $86.16 per barrel, while U.S. West...
Oil settles up more than 1% on China demand outlook, second weekly gain
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled up about $1 a barrel on Friday and notched a second straight weekly gain as China's economic prospects brightened, boosting expectations for fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year, the...
Fed's Waller, citing "good news," backs quarter-point increase at next meeting
(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening.
LTR share price momentum- how are developments faring?
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) is a Tier-1 battery minerals producer. LTR is making progress with its downstream strategy, aiming to develop and implement a value-maximising pathway to unlock Kathleen Valley asset’s full value. As per ongoing optimisation, there is a chance to expand initial plant capacity, with an updated capital...
Canada December producer prices down 1.1% on petroleum, softwood
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
UN chief slams oil firms for 'big lie' on global warming
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres skewered oil firms on Wednesday for having "peddled the big lie" about their role in global warming, telling the World Economic Forum that they should be held accountable. Addressing a room full of the world's business and political elite, Guterres drew a parallel between the actions...
EarlyBirds arming up businesses with digital twins to fight against carbon emissions
EarlyBirds’ open innovation ecosystem platform has been working effectively for businesses from diverse industries. The global warming issues make it more apt for businesses engaged in building digital twins which can lower carbon emissions in urban areas. EarlyBirds helps businesses plan solutions and achieve net zero targets through its...
