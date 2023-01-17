Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Zelensky writes letter to invite Xi for 'dialogue'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has written to Chinese leader Xi Jinping inviting him to talks which was handed over in Davos to the Chinese delegation, his wife Olena Zelenska said on Wednesday. Zelensky has repeatedly sought to make contact with Xi since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year...
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to the Nordic country’s issuing of permits for anti-Turkish protests. Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday the scheduled Jan. 27 visit by his Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson would not take...
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC
Jan 20 (Reuters) - The fast-spreading Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases in the United States, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday. It is estimated to have accounted for 49.1% of COVID cases in the country in the...
APTOPIX Ukraine Orthodox Epiphany
A man bathes in the frozen waters of the Azov Sea during a traditional Epiphany celebration as the temperature is about 5 degrees (41 degrees Fahrenheit) in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Orthodox believers celebrate Epiphany on Jan. 19, following the old Julian calendar. Water blessed by a cleric on Epiphany is considered holy and pure until next year's celebration, and is believed to have special powers of protection and healing. (AP Photo)
UK, Ireland agree on importance of restoring N.Ireland government
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Ireland agreed to continue their bilateral cooperation and on the importance of restoring the devolved government in Northern Ireland, a joint communique from the two sides said on Thursday. "The UK and Irish Governments agreed on the critical importance of restoring to full operation all...
Britain Protest Gender
Protesters demonstrate against the UK government blocking Scotland's gender recognition legislation, outside Downing Street in Westminster, London, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed Friday to have captured a village in its intense, monthslong push toward the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, as military analysts cautioned that tanks that may be sent by Kyiv’s Western allies wouldn't be a magic wand in the almost 11-month war.
Explainer-Slow start? European Union's LNG price plans explained
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is working on a daily liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment as a first step towards launching a new European LNG benchmark price by the end of March. The idea is that LNG buyers and sellers could use the new benchmark as the basis...
Erdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelenskiy
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, the Turkish presidency said. Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday, it said.
Nine NATO countries pledge new military aid for Ukraine
(This Jan.19 story has been officially corrected to say that 9 countries were involved, not 11, in the headline and lead; removes Germany and Spain from paragraph 3, after Estonia revised its statement) TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia (Reuters) - A group of nine NATO countries, including Britain and Poland, pledged...
Oil prices rally to highest close since Dec. 1 on China optimism
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, extending a recent rally built around rising Chinese demand, while the market wrote off a second straight week of large builds in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.4%, to settle at $86.16 per barrel, while U.S. West...
Ukraine says it's time to review price cap on Russian oil
(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
Uganda approves construction licence for $3.5 billion crude pipeline
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda has approved an application by a company controlled by France's TotalEnergies to construct a $3.5 billion oil pipeline that will transport the country's crude to international markets. The approval is a key step to developing the East African country's oilfields where commercial petroleum production has been...
Deadly stampede could affect Iraq's World Cup hopes
Iraq won the Gulf Cup for the first time since 1988 with a 3-2 victory over Oman on Thursday but the triumph was marred by a deadly stampede outside the Basra International Stadium. The disaster could have repercussions for the country’s 2026 World Cup hopes. As fans tried to...
Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Croatia's president said Friday that efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged breaches of rule of law standards. President Zoran Milanović made the...
EU border chief pledges transparency, no illegal pushbacks
BRUSSELS (AP) — The new executive director of European Union border agency Frontex pledged Thursday to ensure that illegal pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Europe wouldn't take place under his watch. Hans Leijtens was appointed as a replacement for Fabrice Leggeri, who resigned last year following media allegations...
