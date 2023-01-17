A man bathes in the frozen waters of the Azov Sea during a traditional Epiphany celebration as the temperature is about 5 degrees (41 degrees Fahrenheit) in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Orthodox believers celebrate Epiphany on Jan. 19, following the old Julian calendar. Water blessed by a cleric on Epiphany is considered holy and pure until next year's celebration, and is believed to have special powers of protection and healing. (AP Photo)

1 DAY AGO