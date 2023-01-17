Read full article on original website
Opinion: Utah lawmakers can’t let the misinformed sway their votes
Last year, a mob of conspiracy minded people killed a bill that would have made Utah’s digital license program safer. Lawmakers shouldn’t let that happen again.
Utahns voice support, opposition for teacher salaries, school choice bill
House Bill 215 would raise teacher salaries and create a school choice program where parents can apply to get public funds for their child to go to a private school or do homeschooling.
Proposed change to conversion therapy law concerns LGBTQ+ advocates
SALT LAKE CITY– A proposed bill would change the definition of conversion therapy for doctors and practitioners in Utah. But some equality groups say it would open the door for the practice to be legal again. A bill to to ban conversion therapy—practice used to try to change sexual...
QUIZ: Are these unusual Utah laws real or fake?
This story is sponsored by Minky Couture. With the 2023 Utah legislative session underway, you'll probably hear a lot about potential laws for Beehive State citizens. In fact, there are dozens drafted up for this year's house and senate to vote on, according to Utah.gov. Though you'll certainly read and...
State auditor finds property tax inequities in Summit, Wasatch counties
Many people living across the Wasatch Back were shocked last summer when their property tax notices increased sharply, leading to concerns from homeowners about unequal treatment. While the County Courthouse has stood behind the most recent assessment, a state official determined another Utah agency failed to provide adequate oversight that ensures fair and uniform taxation.
Senator Ogden?
Get your hands on your wallets! The Utah State Legislature is back in session. The opening day was January 17th with opening ceremonies, oaths of office, adoption of rules, introduction of bills and so on and so forth. I feel like we in Sanpete have good representation in the House...
How Biden's Infrastructure Law Will Affect Utah
Utah is poised to receive $22 million as part of various water-related projects in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.The Deseret News reported in December that this money will be used to “to boost climate resilience as the drought continues to grip the West.” This will be in the form of updating various water infrastructure projects, such as a water supply tunnel which supplies almost 700,000 people.
State of the State: Utah governor tells the next generation to turn to ‘faith,’ not ‘fear’
In his 2023 State of the State speech, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox focused on Utah’s youth, telling them to have hope the state can solve its problems with housing and water. Read more from the governor’s speech.
What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
Member of POST Council felt sheriff's nomination was rigged
Documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal how a member of POST Council felt the POST Director nomination process was rigged in favor of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby.
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
Scientists sounded the alarm about the Great Salt Lake. Are lawmakers listening?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders gear up to spend big on solutions for the shrinking lake, but will it be enough?. This year’s legislative session will be critical in bringing the Great Salt Lake back from the brink, and state leaders say they are ready to get to work.
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?
SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
Realtor: Hobbyists Who Buy “Cheap Drones At Wal-Mart” Causing Problems For Legit Drone Operators
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would classify unauthorized drone flights over private property as trespassing is too broad and could hurt legitimate businesses that use unmanned aircraft, some said in lobbying Wyoming lawmakers against approving Senate File 34. Offering potential customers drone footage...
Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required
As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers
Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
FBI warns of teen “sextortion” crime trending in Utah
UTAH — The Salt Lake City Federal Bureau of Investigation Field Office and the mother of a teen victim have put out a joint warning on the increase in incidents […]
Why 2023 is a great time to buy a new home in Utah
Tired of paying rent? Thanks to this signature selection of models by Ivory Homes, your search just got a whole lot easier. Why 2023 is a great time to buy a new home in Utah. Tired of paying rent? Thanks to this signature selection of models by Ivory Homes, your search just got a whole lot easier.
Mount Pleasant, UT
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
