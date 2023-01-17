ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Illinois — The Report Card

Where did that come from? After struggling on the road in the Big Ten, Indiana pulled together its most complete effort of the season at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday evening. After falling behind 4-0, Mike Woodson called a quick timeout, and his Hoosiers responded with a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Illinois’ Brad Underwood discusses loss to Indiana

Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses an 80-65 loss to Indiana on Thursday evening at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Indiana returns to action on Sunday with a Noon Eastern tip against Michigan State in Bloomington. Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Geronimo discuss the game | Three keys,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Illinois head coach Brad Underwood previews Indiana

Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood previewed a Thursday night matchup with Indiana. Indiana and Illinois tip at 8:30 p.m. Eastern at the State Farm Center in Champaign (FS1). Video credit – Illinois Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Geronimo discuss win over Illinois

Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media following a 80-65 win over Illinois on Thursday evening at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Joining Woodson for the post-game were Indiana players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo. Video credits – Indiana Sports Beat. The Daily Hoosier...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thedailyhoosier.com

Brilliance from Trayce Jackson-Davis leads IU to massive victory

Trayce Jackson-Davis has enjoyed many strong performances throughout his Indiana career. He’s put the Hoosiers on his back so many times. And he has a plethora of clutch moments on his highlight reel. His outing on Thursday against Illinois might top them all. The senior completely dominated the Fighting...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Mackenzie Holmes is a serious Big Ten Player of the Year candidate

Mackenzie Holmes is one of the most decorated players in Indiana women’s basketball history. She’s earned All-Big Ten honors in each of her three seasons in Bloomington — one All-Freshman team, one first team, and one second team. She was named an All-American honorable mention by the Associated Press in 2021 and by WBCA in 2022.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball matches best start in program history with win at Illinois

After an upstart Illinois team jumped ahead in the first quarter, Indiana women’s basketball took control of the game and ran with it. The No. 6 Hoosiers pulled away with an 83-72 win Wednesday over the No. 21 Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. With this win, Indiana matched its best start to a season in program history, at 17-1. The only other IU women’s basketball team to start a season 17-1 was in 1971-72 — the program’s first season. Teri Moren also became the winningest head coach in IU women’s basketball history with this victory.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thedailyhoosier.com

Report indicates IU football will hire a new “general manager”

Indiana quietly lost senior director of recruiting Lee Wilbanks during the offseason. He’s now with Mississippi State according to his Twitter bio. According to reports on Tuesday, they’ve found a replacement from the SEC. As first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3, IU will hire former Auburn director...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder

INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
INDIANA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL

