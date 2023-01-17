After an upstart Illinois team jumped ahead in the first quarter, Indiana women’s basketball took control of the game and ran with it. The No. 6 Hoosiers pulled away with an 83-72 win Wednesday over the No. 21 Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. With this win, Indiana matched its best start to a season in program history, at 17-1. The only other IU women’s basketball team to start a season 17-1 was in 1971-72 — the program’s first season. Teri Moren also became the winningest head coach in IU women’s basketball history with this victory.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO