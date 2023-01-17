Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Illinois — The Report Card
Where did that come from? After struggling on the road in the Big Ten, Indiana pulled together its most complete effort of the season at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday evening. After falling behind 4-0, Mike Woodson called a quick timeout, and his Hoosiers responded with a...
thedailyhoosier.com
Film study: Indiana’s early first half 12-0 run against Illinois changed the game
Mike Woodson has probably never gotten more value from a timeout. We don’t know what he said in the huddle when his team fell behind 4-0 at Illinois on Thursday, after he burned a timeout less than two minutes into the game. But Indiana responded convincingly, with a 12-0...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (1/20)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Illinois’ Brad Underwood discusses loss to Indiana
Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses an 80-65 loss to Indiana on Thursday evening at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Indiana returns to action on Sunday with a Noon Eastern tip against Michigan State in Bloomington. Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Geronimo discuss the game | Three keys,...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Illinois head coach Brad Underwood previews Indiana
Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood previewed a Thursday night matchup with Indiana. Indiana and Illinois tip at 8:30 p.m. Eastern at the State Farm Center in Champaign (FS1). Video credit – Illinois Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Geronimo discuss win over Illinois
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media following a 80-65 win over Illinois on Thursday evening at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Joining Woodson for the post-game were Indiana players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo. Video credits – Indiana Sports Beat. The Daily Hoosier...
thedailyhoosier.com
Brilliance from Trayce Jackson-Davis leads IU to massive victory
Trayce Jackson-Davis has enjoyed many strong performances throughout his Indiana career. He’s put the Hoosiers on his back so many times. And he has a plethora of clutch moments on his highlight reel. His outing on Thursday against Illinois might top them all. The senior completely dominated the Fighting...
thedailyhoosier.com
Mackenzie Holmes is a serious Big Ten Player of the Year candidate
Mackenzie Holmes is one of the most decorated players in Indiana women’s basketball history. She’s earned All-Big Ten honors in each of her three seasons in Bloomington — one All-Freshman team, one first team, and one second team. She was named an All-American honorable mention by the Associated Press in 2021 and by WBCA in 2022.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball at the midpoint: What the advanced numbers say about the 2022-23 Hoosiers
Believe it or not, Indiana has played more than half of its 2022-23 regular season games. And by this point we typically have a pretty good read on the identity of each edition of IU basketball — strengths, weaknesses, tendencies, and so on. So as we do around this...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball matches best start in program history with win at Illinois
After an upstart Illinois team jumped ahead in the first quarter, Indiana women’s basketball took control of the game and ran with it. The No. 6 Hoosiers pulled away with an 83-72 win Wednesday over the No. 21 Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. With this win, Indiana matched its best start to a season in program history, at 17-1. The only other IU women’s basketball team to start a season 17-1 was in 1971-72 — the program’s first season. Teri Moren also became the winningest head coach in IU women’s basketball history with this victory.
thedailyhoosier.com
Teri Moren becomes all-time winningest coach in IU women’s basketball history
With win No. 189, Indiana’s Teri Moren became the all-time winningest coach in program history on Wednesday evening when the Hoosiers defeated No. 21 Illinois 83-72 in Champaign. Moren passed Jim Izard’s 188 wins that he amassed over 12 seasons (1988-00). She was already the program’s all-time winningest coach...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Amidst career-low shooting volume, Miller Kopp is just playing his role
With Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson out, Indiana’s needed a little bit more from everyone else. And during this stretch, Miller Kopp is shooting at the lowest volume of his career. He’s attempted 10 total field goals in the last four games. Even dating back to his days at...
thedailyhoosier.com
Report indicates IU football will hire a new “general manager”
Indiana quietly lost senior director of recruiting Lee Wilbanks during the offseason. He’s now with Mississippi State according to his Twitter bio. According to reports on Tuesday, they’ve found a replacement from the SEC. As first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3, IU will hire former Auburn director...
Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Bloomington apartment fire leaves 40 people displaced
A four story apartment building caught fire early Wednesday on the 500 block of north Lincoln, displacing 40 residents
Comedian shot at by husband of woman he was having affair with: court docs
Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving "Bob & Tom" comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and an Indiana woman.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
