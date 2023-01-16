ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County mistakenly shares hundreds of thousands of registered voters’ sensitive information

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Letters are going out to nearly a half-million registered voters in Pierce County after some of their private data was mistakenly shared last month. Officials say an employee in the county Auditor’s Office accidentally sent out a spreadsheet with a public records request that included the last four digits of voters’ social security numbers.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kshama Sawant to Make Important Announcement, Low Income Housing Institute Responds to Alleged Abuse, and U.S. Expected to Hit Debt Ceiling Today

What the hell is going on with Kshama Sawant? This morning, Seattle City Council Member Kshama Sawant sent a vague advisory to reporters. She gave a time and a place for a press conference, but no SparkNotes version of the “important announcement regarding her council office” that she will make later this morning. I’ll keep you posted, or you can see for yourself on YouTube. Update: Here's that announcement. I'll update this post as I learn more.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kshama Sawant not running again for Seattle City Council

In an editorial for The Stranger, Kshama Sawant announced Thursday she does not intend to run again for Seattle City Council. Sawant, who has served since 2014, announced the launch of “Workers Strike Back,” a national movement intent on strengthening the working class. Sawant said her party, Socialist...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: A New Wealth Tax Proposal Just Dropped, More Fibs from Santos, How to Get a Rat Out of Your Toilet

Good news... I guess? Seattle experienced the steepest decline in rents "among major US metros" in December, reports Axios. Prices fell a whopping 1% month over month to—checks article—$2,166. Insanity. I'd need to make basically double what I make now to afford that, plus utilities, plus all the other shit that comes with being an American nowadays (read: debt, debt, debt). Anyways, median US rent is currently $1,981, up 7.4% from this time last year. We're fucked!
SEATTLE, WA
erienewsnow.com

Jay Inslee Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Jay Inslee, governor of Washington and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Father: Frank Inslee, biology teacher, coach and athletic director. Mother: Adele (Brown) Inslee, store clerk. Marriage: Trudi (Tindall) Inslee (August 27, 1972-present) Children: Jack, Connor and Joe. Education: Stanford University, 1969-1970;...
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA
Eden Reports

Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth Rates

The Bellevue School District (BSD) is considering plans to consolidate several elementary schools due to declining enrollment, according to NPR. A letter sent to families states that one proposal is to merge three of the seven schools with the largest declines in enrollment, which include Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge, and Wilburton elementary schools.
BELLEVUE, WA
KUOW

Hollingsworth aims for Sawant's District 3 in race for Seattle City Council

A challenger has emerged to face Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant in the 2023 election. Joy Hollingsworth formally announced on MLK Day that she is challenging incumbent Sawant to represent District 3 on the Seattle City Council. Hollingsworth has deep ties to Seattle's Central District. She is also the granddaughter of...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue

In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
SEATTLE, WA

