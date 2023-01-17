Read full article on original website
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com
OSHP Investigating Jan. 18 Injury Crash
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 18, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred on US 36 in Union County. A 2012 Freightliner operated by 71-year-old Stephen Watts of Urbana was traveling westbound...
Howard man dead after car crashes, overturns in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon. While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, […]
wktn.com
Collision Involving Semis Injures Three in Marion
Three people were injured when two semis collided at just after 8 Thursday evening in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 34 year old Saul Lopez-Ramirez, of Mexico, was operating a semi south on Marion Williamsport Road, and when he came to State Route 309, he failed to yield to a westbound semi being operated by 51 year old William C. Gilbert, of Marion.
Circleville police says almost 40 complaints of vandalism filed in last 2 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Streets throughout Circleville are riddled with blankets, plastic tarps and trash bags draped over vehicle windows. Kathy Kempton has lived in Circleville all her life. The last eight years she’s lived on East Union Street. Wednesday night, her vehicle was one of many this week...
Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
WSYX ABC6
Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
sciotopost.com
Franklin County Minimart Raided by Narcotics Unit Owner Arrested
WESTFALL – An owner of a local minimart store has been arrested and charged with possible trafficking charges. According to the Whitehall police department on 1/19/2023 the Whitehall Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at local business “Big Walnut Minimart” (5360 E Main St.). During the raid...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sheriff Searches for Theft Suspect at Planet Fitness
PICKAWAY – Pickaway COunt sheriff department released a photo today of a man who is wanted in questioning on several wallet thefts at a local fitness store. “Yesterday evening we had a handful of thefts from the local Planet Fitness. We have reason to believe this is the same suspect that has committed similar crimes at multiple Planet Fitnesses throughout the central Ohio area.”
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers investigating a serious injury crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 19 at approximately 8:05 PM on State Route 309 at Marion Williamsport Rd. West in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia semi-tractor driven by Saul Lopez Ramirez, age 34, of Monte...
hometownstations.com
Pedestrian struck by car on Market and Nixon
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Market Street in Lima just before six Wednesday night. Lima Police, the Lima Fire Department, and the Allen County Sheriff responded to a call that a male had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the Market Street and Nixon Avenue intersection. The driver and a witness were interviewed on scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries, but in stable condition.
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond
FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
wktn.com
Man Apprehended in Wooded Area North of Dunkirk
A man wanted on multiple felony warrants from Logan County was apprehended in a wooded area north of Dunkirk Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Deputy Dennis Burns from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received that the man was in the area. He ran into the wooded...
13abc.com
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police Chief sends message to community
BUCYRUS—The following video is a message from Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer to the citizens of Bucyrus. Assenheimer spoke to the Bucyrus City Council Thursday evening.
Couple wanted for felony theft of credit cards at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and woman who are facing felony theft charges for stealing credit cards at Easton Town Center. The suspects were in a clothing store at Easton Town Center when the male went behind the counter and stole a wallet from the victim’s purse. The Columbus […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – 36-Year-Old Woman Charged with Trafficking Drugs
PICKAWAY – A woman was arrested and charged with several felonies after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on 1/13/23 around 10 pm, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2014 Chrysler 200 in the area of Scioto street and Main Street after a traffic violation was observed. The woman behind the driver’s seat was identified as 36-year-old Jade Kiley who told the officer that she had a suspended driver’s license. A probable cause search was done on the vehicle after the smell of marijuana revealed a bulk amount of the substance concealed on Kiley from the officer.
hometownstations.com
Two in custody after Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Findlay
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Two people in Findlay were arrested in a drug bust last night. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and the Findlay Fire Department searched an apartment at 345 East Sandusky Street in Findlay where they located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, THC products, drug paraphernalia, and items related to drug trafficking. 45-year-old Davina Martinez and 46-year-old James Rhine were arrested and are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on felony possession of methamphetamine. More charges of drug trafficking and drug possession are expected to be added as this investigation continues.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Avery Road in Dublin is closed after a 40-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Christopher Arrigo, 40, was struck on Avery Road at 8:54 a.m., according to the Dublin Police Department. The accident has caused Avery Road to close between Cara Road and Rings Road. […]
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In Car
It was September in Columbus, Ohio. Summer was moving into fall, and the city still had a warm, sunny start to the month. Suddenly, on a Sunday, around 11:00 pm, residents on Clubhouse Drive heard a violent, blood-curling scream come from a woman along Putter Avenue, on the city's northside. There was a large shrub line blocking their view, so no one could see what was actually occurring. They heard a man's muffled voice say, "shut up" and then "keep him quiet," Ohio Mysteries reports. A woman's voice then said, "don't cry, baby." One neighbor, Leola Corne, still remembered what another neighbor said about the incident.
Murder suspect makes initial court appearance
LIMA — A Lima teenager charged with murder waived his right to a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning in Lima Municipal Court. Through his attorney, Jim Owen, Takal Austin agreed to have his case bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury. Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren continued Austin’s bond at $1 million.
