PICKAWAY – A woman was arrested and charged with several felonies after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on 1/13/23 around 10 pm, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2014 Chrysler 200 in the area of Scioto street and Main Street after a traffic violation was observed. The woman behind the driver’s seat was identified as 36-year-old Jade Kiley who told the officer that she had a suspended driver’s license. A probable cause search was done on the vehicle after the smell of marijuana revealed a bulk amount of the substance concealed on Kiley from the officer.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO