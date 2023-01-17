Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Nine NATO countries pledge new military aid for Ukraine
(This Jan.19 story has been officially corrected to say that 9 countries were involved, not 11, in the headline and lead; removes Germany and Spain from paragraph 3, after Estonia revised its statement) TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia (Reuters) - A group of nine NATO countries, including Britain and Poland, pledged...
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Ukraine's Zelensky says fatal helicopter crash 'a terrible tragedy'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday described a fatal helicopter crash outside Kyiv that killed the interior minister and more than a dozen others as "a terrible tragedy". "Today, a terrible tragedy occurred in Brovary, Kyiv region. A SES (state emergency services) helicopter crashed, and a fire broke out at...
Over 60 women, children kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed -national broadcaster, govt
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern Burkina Faso last week have been freed, national broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina and the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Leslie Adler) Disclaimer. The above content...
Zelensky writes letter to invite Xi for 'dialogue'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has written to Chinese leader Xi Jinping inviting him to talks which was handed over in Davos to the Chinese delegation, his wife Olena Zelenska said on Wednesday. Zelensky has repeatedly sought to make contact with Xi since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year...
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to the Nordic country’s issuing of permits for anti-Turkish protests. Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday the scheduled Jan. 27 visit by his Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson would not take...
US hands over to Mexico suspect in missing students case
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. authorities handed over a key suspect in the 2014 disappearance of 43 college students to Mexico, after the man was caught trying to cross the border Dec. 20 without proper documents. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute identified the man only by his first name, but...
Congo sees deal on $6 billion China mining contract overhaul this year -Finance Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo expects to reach an agreement on overhauling $6 billion of an infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors this year, Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi told Reuters in an interview. The government is in active talks with representatives of Sicomines, a cobalt and copper joint venture...
Erdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelenskiy
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, the Turkish presidency said. Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday, it said.
APTOPIX Ukraine Orthodox Epiphany
A man bathes in the frozen waters of the Azov Sea during a traditional Epiphany celebration as the temperature is about 5 degrees (41 degrees Fahrenheit) in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Orthodox believers celebrate Epiphany on Jan. 19, following the old Julian calendar. Water blessed by a cleric on Epiphany is considered holy and pure until next year's celebration, and is believed to have special powers of protection and healing. (AP Photo)
Removal of West Bank outpost tests Israel's new coalition
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities on Friday dismantled a small settler outpost in the occupied West Bank, a day after it was erected, in a major test to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new ruling coalition. Footage broadcast by Israeli media showed troops removing the outpost of Or Chaim without...
Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labour Party, the party said on Saturday. Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour’s 64 lawmakers,...
Ukraine says it's time to review price cap on Russian oil
(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
Ireland fines WhatsApp 5.5M euros for EU privacy breach
LONDON (AP) — Ireland fined WhatsApp on Thursday for breaching strict European Union privacy rules by forcing users to consent to allow their personal data to be used to provide “service improvements and security.”. The Data Protection Commission issued a 5.5 million euro ($5.9 million) penalty in the...
Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Croatia's president said Friday that efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged breaches of rule of law standards. President Zoran Milanović made the...
EU to impose new sanctions on Iran on Monday - diplomats
BRUSSELS/DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Union will add 37 individual entries to its sanctions against Iran on Monday, two European diplomats told Reuters, as the bloc works on listing Tehran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation. "We will adopt the fourth package of sanctions against Iran...
EU border chief pledges transparency, no illegal pushbacks
BRUSSELS (AP) — The new executive director of European Union border agency Frontex pledged Thursday to ensure that illegal pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Europe wouldn't take place under his watch. Hans Leijtens was appointed as a replacement for Fabrice Leggeri, who resigned last year following media allegations...
Deadly stampede could affect Iraq's World Cup hopes
Iraq won the Gulf Cup for the first time since 1988 with a 3-2 victory over Oman on Thursday but the triumph was marred by a deadly stampede outside the Basra International Stadium. The disaster could have repercussions for the country’s 2026 World Cup hopes. As fans tried to...
