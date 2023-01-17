10-year sentence issued for woman tied to 2019 Travis County murder

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her connection to a 2019 murder case, Travis County online records show.

Jessica Romero pled guilty to aggravated robbery in mid-November, and was later sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Travis County court documents and witness statements said Romero joined two other people and broke into a south Austin home in March 2019. Benito Luna-Vargas, one of the roommates living in the home, was stabbed to death, per documents.

Another suspect from the case, Leroy Garza, was sentenced in August for his role in Luna-Vargas’ death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.