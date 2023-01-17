10-year sentence issued for woman tied to 2019 Travis County murder
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her connection to a 2019 murder case, Travis County online records show.
Jessica Romero pled guilty to aggravated robbery in mid-November, and was later sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman accused of hiding knife, bloody clothes in March murder of man in south Austin
Travis County court documents and witness statements said Romero joined two other people and broke into a south Austin home in March 2019. Benito Luna-Vargas, one of the roommates living in the home, was stabbed to death, per documents.
Another suspect from the case, Leroy Garza, was sentenced in August for his role in Luna-Vargas' death.
