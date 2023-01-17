ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Parker: McCarthy indeed a Republican leader for complex times

Amid the post-mortems of the four-day, 15-vote marathon to elect Kevin McCarthy House speaker, I remind readers of the headline of my Nov. 30 column, “Kevin McCarthy, a Republican Leader for Complex Times.”. I thought then that that captured our reality, and I think the process that followed confirmed...
De Rugy: Belligerent spending, a congressional addiction

After 15 failed attempts, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy finally secured the House speakership. Many worry that the concessions McCarthy made to secure his victory — especially commitments to restrain government spending — make the upcoming prospect of raising the debt ceiling perilous. Indeed, some fear that Republicans will refuse to raise the limit if it isn’t paired with restraints on spending.
Stiehm: Full House theater – An American tragedy

WASHINGTON — A full House for four days and four nights felt like 40 in the political wilderness. Pumping his fist like a frat bro, California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy eked out a victory for House speaker. Even then, the man from Bakersfield showed no gravitas. Look it up,...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
De Rugy: Republicans must avoid repeating history with the budget

The long and tedious battle for House speaker ended with the GOP arguably more focused on fiscal responsibility and cutting spending. To accomplish this, Republicans are demanding spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. Asking for some future fiscal discipline before allowing Uncle Sam to borrow yet more money is well worth it, but carelessly chosen goals could derail the whole enterprise.
Gov. Moore releases $63 billion Maryland budget plan

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore released his $63 billion budget plan for the state Friday, outlining education and transportation as priorities amid a large budget surplus while maintaining an ample Rainy Day Fund to be prepared for an economic downturn. Moore, a Democrat, described his budget plan as being “bold without...
Poll: Biden's approval on immigration drops to new low

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that President Biden's overall job-approval rating has held steady — or even improved slightly — in recent weeks. Yet the same survey also found that on one specific issue, Biden's numbers have never been worse. That issue is immigration. Just 31% of...
Supreme Court expected to issue first opinion of term on Monday

The Supreme Court is expected to announce its first opinion of the term on Monday following an unusual delay from historical trends. The court’s website on Friday updated to designate Monday as an opinion issuance day. It will also mark the first time the justices return to the pre-pandemic tradition of announcing their decisions live…
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his “personal library” at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former institute in Washington.
Charen: The normalization of Marjorie Taylor Greene

During one of Kevin McCarthy’s gauntlet of punishing votes, it was striking to see with whom he passed the time. There she was, dressed in sophisticated black, the member hailed as a “key ally” to the new speaker of the House: Marjorie Taylor Greene. Her choice of...
