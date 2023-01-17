Read full article on original website
The Importance of Community Involvement
MSUN hosted a Community Involvement Fair. Jen Tomac the Student Coordinator for the MSUN Community Center, explains what the fair was all about. “The Community Involvement Fair is giving students and other community members that have come in today an opportunity to see all of the ways that they could be involved, not only on the MSUN Campus, but also throughout the Havre community. There’s a lot of organizations throughout town that we can plug students into, and they can have a bigger impact as they are here getting their education on the Northern Campus, we also have them in our community for a number of years and they can plug into those organizations and both sides benefit from it.”– Jen Tomac.
Events To Look Forward To
There is a lot to look forward to at the Great Northern Fair Grounds. Frank English, the Fair Grounds manger explains all of the exciting events coming this spring. “Well, our next major event will be March 25th, that’s the Bear Paw Ski Bowl Brew Fest. It’s one of the bigger brew fests in the state. We got a really good band coming for that. Then the next weekend after that, March 31st and April 1st that’s MSUN Bears and Broncs. That’s usually a huge event and just a fantastic thing. Then the weekend after that, April 6th, we got the Aaron Tippin concert in the Bigger Better Barn, so we got three big events three weekends in a row.”-Frank English.
Sarah P. Kleinsasser
Sarah P. Kleinsasser, 84, passed away peacefully from natural causes with family by her side on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Logan Health in Chester. Sarah’s wake began at 7:30 on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and will continue until her funeral service, which will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, all at the Sage Creek Colony Church. Burial will follow in the Sage Creek Colony Cemetery. Please visit Sarah’s online memorial page to send a card or leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Wednesday, January 18 2023
For sale – set of Doug Thorley Tri-Y headers for Dodge/Plymouth 383/440 engine; various Chevy Blazer parts. Call 406 395 5136. Sabertooth tiger skull. Call 406 262 4946. Tire chains, measure 16 inches, will fit 14 inch to smaller 16 inch tire, asking $25; carburetor for model year 1934-1942 Flathead V8 Ford, brand new in box, with accessories intact, asking $200. Call 406 265 3489.
Sugarbeeters Basketball Comes Out of Hays Lodgepole with Two Wins
The Chinook Sugarbeeter Boys & Girls Basketball Teams traveled to Hays Lodgepole Tuesday Night to take on the Thunderbirds. In game one the Lady Sugarbeeters came away with a (57-28) win in game one. Hallie Neibaur had a game high 24 points in another dominant effort, Neibaur continues to lead the Sugarbeeters in scoring on what is becoming a nightly basis. Alexis Seymor (17pts) and Hannah Schoen (10pts) also had double digit scoring efforts. The Lady Sugarbeeters forced 21 turnovers on defense, continuing to show what Coach Mike Jones calls the “identity” of his team. The Lady Sugarbeeters continue their undefeated season, now sitting at (10-0).
