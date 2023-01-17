ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adam millenium
3d ago

it's time all money is going to foreign countries developing countries or anyone else be suspended it's time the United States pays its own bills and takes care of its own people before any other country

One Green Planet

New York’s Crypto Conundrum: A Legal Battle Over a Proposed Mining Power Plant

New York is facing a new legal battle over a proposed crypto-mining power plant. The power plant, proposed by DigiHost and Fortistar, would be located in North Tonawanda and would use natural gas to generate electricity for crypto-mining operations. The project has been met with opposition from residents and environmental groups, who are concerned about the potential negative impact on air quality and the environment.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court's Alito and Thomas warn new gun control law raises 'serious' 2A questions

Two of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices warned this week that New York's concealed carry restrictions law raises "serious" constitutional questions ahead of arguments in four Second Amendment-related challenges at the federal appeals court level. In a short unsigned order Wednesday, the high court deferred to the U.S. Court...

