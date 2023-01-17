New York is facing a new legal battle over a proposed crypto-mining power plant. The power plant, proposed by DigiHost and Fortistar, would be located in North Tonawanda and would use natural gas to generate electricity for crypto-mining operations. The project has been met with opposition from residents and environmental groups, who are concerned about the potential negative impact on air quality and the environment.

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO