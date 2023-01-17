Read full article on original website
Adam millenium
3d ago
it's time all money is going to foreign countries developing countries or anyone else be suspended it's time the United States pays its own bills and takes care of its own people before any other country
4
Exclusive-U.S. energy head warns Republicans oil bill would lift pump prices
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned Republicans in a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday that limiting President Joe Biden's authority to tap the nation's oil reserves would undermine national security, cause crude oil shortages and raise gasoline prices.
Biden administration commits another $490 million to combat wildfire risk
Jan 19 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday it would invest another $490 million to combat wildfire risk in the western United States, citing a growing threat of devastating blazes due to climate change.
1 in 4 Americans considering putting off major life decisions out of fear of climate change: survey
Story at a glance A quarter of U.S. adults are considering putting off big life events like having children over concerns about climate change, according to a new survey. The 25,000-person survey crafted by research firm Elabe and the North American branch of Veolia, a water, waste and energy management company, was released Tuesday. …
The US government has reached its debt limit, forcing the Treasury to take emergency action.
( CNN ) - On Thursday, the United States reached the statutory debt limit imposed by Congress, triggering Treasury Department emergency steps to keep the government paying its debts and increasing the pressure on Capitol Hill to prevent a disastrous default.
One Green Planet
New York’s Crypto Conundrum: A Legal Battle Over a Proposed Mining Power Plant
New York is facing a new legal battle over a proposed crypto-mining power plant. The power plant, proposed by DigiHost and Fortistar, would be located in North Tonawanda and would use natural gas to generate electricity for crypto-mining operations. The project has been met with opposition from residents and environmental groups, who are concerned about the potential negative impact on air quality and the environment.
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
Republicans introduce ‘Pandemic Is Over’ act after Biden’s ‘unacceptable’ extension of COVID emergency
House Republicans on Tuesday proposed new legislation to end the COVID public health emergency after the Biden administration extended it again for 90 days.
msn.com
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
President Biden launching pilot program - US citizens can now take action and sponsor refugees directly
Biden Administration has taken unprecedented steps to provide legal pathways for those escaping danger and oppression. The State Department's Welcome Corps program will allow U.S. citizens to support refugee resettlement, provided they can pass background checks and come up with a plan for supporting their sponsors.
John Kerry mocked for speech on WEF's 'almost extraterrestrial plan' to save the planet: ‘Liberal delusions'
John Kerry was slammed for a speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. The U.S. climate envoy praised WEF attendees for their "almost extraterrestrial" climate change plan.
Sen. Manchin sounds alarm over US debt: ‘We have a problem’
Sen. Joe Manchin calls for bipartisan collaboration and President Biden's cooperation in putting forth a balanced congressional budget to prevent rising debt.
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden does it again- His Administration will allocate another $2.5B in military aid to Ukraine
The United States will provide a fresh $2.5 billion aid package to Ukraine. Kyiv is expected to receive some new armored vehicles, including Stryker combat vehicles. US citizens are unhappy that the US Government continues to prioritize the war before them. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will complete...
Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, in an interview with CBS News Tuesday, continued to pressure potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates to take a more restrictive stance on abortion, arguing that her state’s own abortion ban is a model for the GOP.
Biden takes aim at 2nd amendment supporters: "You need an F-15 plane to take on the government, not an AR-15"
President Biden was the keynote speaker at Al Sharpton's National Action Network on Monday. The occasion was the Martin Luther King holiday. Mr. Sharpton's organization has a yearly breakfast in remembrance of MLK's life, and legacy.
SCOTUS gives Dems big 2A victory, protesters call for 'violence' against cops and more top headlines
SCOTUS gives Dems big 2A victory, protesters call for 'violence' against cops and more top headlines
coinchapter.com
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
POLITICO
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court's Alito and Thomas warn new gun control law raises 'serious' 2A questions
Two of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices warned this week that New York's concealed carry restrictions law raises "serious" constitutional questions ahead of arguments in four Second Amendment-related challenges at the federal appeals court level. In a short unsigned order Wednesday, the high court deferred to the U.S. Court...
Biden admin to launch pilot program to allow Americans to sponsor refugees directly
The Biden administration on Thursday will announce a program to allow Americans to sponsor refugees if they meet certain criteria, Fox News Digital has confirmed.
