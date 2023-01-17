The holidays are an exciting time! Just ask this lovely girl Bonita who found her furever home just in time for the holidays last year. Seeing her pure joy and excitement will make you want to add a furry companion to your family yourself. If and when you do decide to welcome a pet, consider adopting. We think Bonita’s contagious joy makes the case for itself. Just look at how happy she is to be leaving the shelter.

