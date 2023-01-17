ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Emotional Reunion Between Dog and Two Kittens Goes Viral on TikTok

A heartwarming video of a dog reuniting with kittens after a 10-day quarantine is so adorable and went viral on TikTok. Reuniting with the Kittens! The initial greeting did not work out the way she had hoped. Grayvy was unsure about Phoebe after being separated from her for 10 days (due to an illness). Phoebe was sad, but patient and it paid off in the end. #kitten #catsanddogs #catvideo #dogvideo #love #fyp.
Dog Rescued After 500 Days in Shelter, and Her Joy is Contagious! [Video]

The holidays are an exciting time! Just ask this lovely girl Bonita who found her furever home just in time for the holidays last year. Seeing her pure joy and excitement will make you want to add a furry companion to your family yourself. If and when you do decide to welcome a pet, consider adopting. We think Bonita’s contagious joy makes the case for itself. Just look at how happy she is to be leaving the shelter.
This Pet Pigeon is So Loyal and Loving! [Video]

Most people don’t have a very favorable opinion of pigeons. They think that they’re dirty and mindless, among a few other negative characteristics. However, that totally isn’t true. Because Miu the pigeon was bred and domesticated, she couldn’t be released into the wild. Fortunately, she was rescued...
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
People

Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue

Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
pethelpful.com

Dog's Transformation After Months of Not Being Adopted Is Absolutely Heartbreaking

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over at Adoption First Animal Rescue in North Carolina, one special, adoptable dog has been waiting for her forever home. Her name is Cider, and she's a stunning Shepherd girl who loves to play and get tons of attention. Unfortunately, though, her happy-go-lucky outlook is starting to change now that she's @adoptionfirstnc's most long-term resident.
Maya Devi

Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral

The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Dances to Meet Newborn and It's Too Cute to Handle

When you typically hear of families bringing in new babies, you probably think of very jealous fur babies. But that’s not always true. Sometimes, our fur babies actually welcome in the newborns and look after them like they their own. In fact, one Golden Retriever couldn’t wait to meet the newest family member.

