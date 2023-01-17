Milestones – Jan. 17, 2023

and Kareem Hargrove of Henrico were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

***

The following local students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Kentucky: Genevieve E. Bickford and Cameron Davis Webne, of Glen Allen; and Jada Walker, Hugh Avery Maynard and Sydney Elisabeth Hundley, of Henrico. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

***

Paris McBride of Henrico was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Morehead State University in Kentucky. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

***

Maddalena Petillo of Glen Allen was named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Md. To be eligible for the president’s list, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

***

Margaret Bowes of Henrico was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 or higher.

***

Ashley Dowd of Henrico and Olivia Herndon of Glen Allen recently graduated from The College of Charleston in South Carolina. Dowd earned a master of science in Data Science and Analytics. Herndon graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in Public Health.

***

Noah Renfroe of Glen Allen was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Renfroe is majoring in Industrial & Innoy Design.

***

The following local students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Bridgewater College in Virginia: Lucas Bauer, Santia Fields, Abigail Freeman, Sarah Henneberger and Autumn Just, of Glen Allen; Zhane’ Hines, Joshua Nuckols and Jackson Wicker, of Henrico; and Hannah Mahan, of Sandston. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 or higher.

***

Kevin Connelly of Henrico was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md. Connelly earned highest honors, which are awarded to students who receive a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher.

