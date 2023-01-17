Read full article on original website
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller Speak Live on the Economy and Interest Rates
[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Goldman Sachs Slips on Report That the Federal Reserve Is Investigating Its Marcus Business
The regulator is looking into whether Goldman Sachs had the right safeguards in place to protect consumers when it increased lending in the consumer division, The Wall Street Journal reported. Just days ago, Goldman CEO David Solomon admitted that the bank suffered a disappointing quarter in part because it took...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Amid Inflation, More Middle-Class Americans Struggle to Make Ends Meet
Many people still identify with being in the middle class, although that doesn’t mean what it used to. Inflation is largely to blame. As inflation spiked, Americans in the middle class were particularly hard hit. For them, prices increased faster than their income, according to a September report by...
Silver Prices Could Touch a 9-Year High in 2023 — With a Bigger Upside Than Gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘Be on Your Toes' This Earnings Period
CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
Despite a Wave of Layoff Announcements, It's Still a Good Time to Get a Job, Career Experts Say
Despite mass layoff announcements at major tech companies this week, the overall job market remains strong, experts say. That makes this a good time to be looking for a new position, even if unexpectedly. Here are a few key considerations before kicking off a search. Whether by choice or necessity,...
75% of Retirees Fall Short of a Key Retirement Income Goal. These Steps Can Help
Today's workers are tasked with making sure they will have enough money when they retire while also juggling competing financial priorities. While planning for retirement may seem daunting, experts say there are strategic moves you can make to improve your lifestyle later on. To maintain your standard of living in...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
Why Mark Cuban Called ‘B.S.' on a ‘Shark Tank' Company That Was on Track to Bring in $14 Million Last Year
After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Kelly Evans: How Hot Is the Labor Market Really?
Don't be misled by yesterday's super-strong jobless claims report. The labor market is slowing along with the rest of the economy. Everyone was shocked when new weekly claims for unemployment benefits came in at just 190,000 yesterday. Figures that low are extremely unusual. We've rarely ever dropped below 200,000 per week on a sustained basis. In fact, claims rarely ever fell below 300,000 per week during the entire expansion from 2001 through 2007! Same for the 1990s, by the way.
Feds Seize Almost $700 Million of FTX Assets in Sam Bankman-Fried Criminal Case
Federal prosecutors seized nearly $700 million in cash and assets connected to Sam Bankman-Fried, court filings from Friday show, primarily in the form of Robinhood shares. Three accounts were at Silvergate Bank and held U.S. dollars in the name of FTX Digital Markets, a Bahamian subsidiary. Federal prosecutors seized nearly...
GM, LG End Plans for Fourth U.S. Battery Cell Plant as Automaker Seeks New Partner
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have indefinitely shelved plans to build a fourth battery cell plant in the U.S. The Detroit automaker is expected to continue with its plans to build the plant but is searching for another partner. GM and LG initially announced the joint-venture for a $2.3...
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
