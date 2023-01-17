ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid Inflation, More Middle-Class Americans Struggle to Make Ends Meet

Many people still identify with being in the middle class, although that doesn’t mean what it used to. Inflation is largely to blame. As inflation spiked, Americans in the middle class were particularly hard hit. For them, prices increased faster than their income, according to a September report by...
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘Be on Your Toes' This Earnings Period

CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
Why Mark Cuban Called ‘B.S.' on a ‘Shark Tank' Company That Was on Track to Bring in $14 Million Last Year

After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Kelly Evans: How Hot Is the Labor Market Really?

Don't be misled by yesterday's super-strong jobless claims report. The labor market is slowing along with the rest of the economy. Everyone was shocked when new weekly claims for unemployment benefits came in at just 190,000 yesterday. Figures that low are extremely unusual. We've rarely ever dropped below 200,000 per week on a sustained basis. In fact, claims rarely ever fell below 300,000 per week during the entire expansion from 2001 through 2007! Same for the 1990s, by the way.
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
