CoinDesk

Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
AUSTIN, TX
bitcoinist.com

Indian IT Minister Refutes Central Bank’s Stance On Crypto

India’s junior minister of electronics and information technology (IT), Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has recently released a statement about crypto that is not in consonance with the central bank’s view. Chandrasekhar mentioned that there was no issue with crypto in India if all laws pertaining to the industry were followed....
coingeek.com

Thailand central bank to allow digital banks to operate by 2025

Thailand is pulling its weight with the plans to transform the country’s digital economy underway. The latest in the string of developments is a plan by the Bank of Thailand to allow virtual banks to offer financial services to residents in 2025. A Bloomberg report disclosed that the move...
CoinDesk

Digital Dollar Project Warns on US Cautious Approach to CBDCs

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The United States may have conceded a head start to other nations in "setting global standards for the future of money" regarding central bank digital currencies (CBDC), but in the future the country "should lead the development of an international regulatory framework around digital currencies," theDigital Dollar Project (DDP) said on Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Suddenly Jumps to Highest Level Since September

Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrecy, surged to $21,594, the highest level since September 2022, earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. Bitcoin's recent surge is a signal of increasing appetite for risk by traders who foresee a shift in the monetary policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. Cryptocurrencies...

