Henrico School Board elects Kinsella as chair, Atkins as vice chair
The Henrico School Board elected Brookland District representative Kristi Kinsella as its 2023 chairperson during its Jan. 12 meeting. The board voted unanimously to elect Kinsella, who last year was the board’s vice chair, to the position of chair. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with all of you, and...
Commonwealth's Attorney to make announcement on VB pastor John Blanchard
Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney will be making an announcement regarding the criminal case against John Blanchard at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to county officials.
Military.com
VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer
The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
multifamilybiz.com
Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Management Complete Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care
RICHMOND, VA - Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II proudly announce that the construction of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has been completed by builder, EMJ Corporation. The 98-unit luxury senior living community, financed by Trustmark Bank, is preparing to welcome founding residents to their new home in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond VA Medical Center removes Confederate namesake
Hunter Holmes McGuire was a soldier and doctor in the Confederate Army where he served under Gen. Stonewall Jackson, according to a biography posted on the Hollywood Cemetery website.
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in America
According to data from the Chamber of Commerce, a list has been provided showing the loneliest cities in the United States. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households.
Richmond councilmember announces agreement reached with convenience store
A spokesperson for Richmond City Councilmember Ellen Robertson announced that an agreement has been reached with the Carolina Express convenience store and its operations.
hstoday.us
Virginia Father and Son Arrested on Felony Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
A father and son from Virginia have been arrested on felony charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including the assault of law enforcement officers. Their actions, and the actions of others, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
FBI Richmond looking to connect with community through Citizens Academy
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Richmond Field Office is looking for candidates for its upcoming Citizens Academy, a program intended to strengthen its bond with the community through education.
Virginia Poison Center saw more than 200% increase in edible-related calls
NORFOLK, Va. — Of all the calls coming into Virginia’s Poison Control centers, Dr. Ruddy Rose believes the type to keep an eye on is a call that’s grown by 2,000% since 2018. "The availability of these products has exploded," Dr. Rose said. A data request from...
royalexaminer.com
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
Virginia Army lieutenant awarded less than $4,000 by jury in civil lawsuit against Windsor police officers
A federal jury reached a verdict in a case against two Windsor police officers accused of conducting a violent traffic stop involving Virginia Army National Guard lieutenant, Caron Nazario in 2020.
NBC12
GRTC names new CEO
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After launching a national search in the fall of 2022, GRTC stayed local for its next chief executive officer. Sheryl Adams, who has been with GRTC for 24 years in leading various roles, is having her “interim” tag removed and will be the next CEO.
southhillenterprise.com
Former PV standout is changing the landscape of his old neighborhood
Most will remember Jamethro Rogers as a former Park View Dragons sports standout in Mecklenburg County but now, the former Juvenile Probation Officer and Qualified Mental Health Professional has traded his business suits for working boots. In recent years, Rogers has developed a passion for real estate investment and community development, prompting him to a new business with his wife, Shantai called Stepping Stones Properties.
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring
The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
College, graduate students can now apply for Chesterfield County 2023 summer internships
Chesterfield County is inviting college students to prepare for their future careers and expand their knowledge of how local government works through the county's 2023 internship program.
Richmond school board gives update on Fox, George Wythe, cell phone policy
The school board for Richmond Public Schools gave an update on William Fox Elementary and the new George Wythe High School at a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Henrico County Public Schools’ calendar 2022-23
To view the approved 2022-23 Henrico County Public Schools calendar, visit henricoschools.us/2022-2023-calendar/. To view the approved 2023-24 Henrico County Public Schools calendar, visit henricoschools.us/2023-2024schoolcalendar/. Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it. You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order
LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
