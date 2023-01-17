ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Military.com

VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer

The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
RICHMOND, VA
multifamilybiz.com

Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Management Complete Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care

RICHMOND, VA - Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II proudly announce that the construction of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has been completed by builder, EMJ Corporation. The 98-unit luxury senior living community, financed by Trustmark Bank, is preparing to welcome founding residents to their new home in Richmond, Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
hstoday.us

Virginia Father and Son Arrested on Felony Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A father and son from Virginia have been arrested on felony charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including the assault of law enforcement officers. Their actions, and the actions of others, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

GRTC names new CEO

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After launching a national search in the fall of 2022, GRTC stayed local for its next chief executive officer. Sheryl Adams, who has been with GRTC for 24 years in leading various roles, is having her “interim” tag removed and will be the next CEO.
RICHMOND, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Former PV standout is changing the landscape of his old neighborhood

Most will remember Jamethro Rogers as a former Park View Dragons sports standout in Mecklenburg County but now, the former Juvenile Probation Officer and Qualified Mental Health Professional has traded his business suits for working boots. In recent years, Rogers has developed a passion for real estate investment and community development, prompting him to a new business with his wife, Shantai called Stepping Stones Properties.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
ASHLAND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico County Public Schools’ calendar 2022-23

To view the approved 2022-23 Henrico County Public Schools calendar, visit henricoschools.us/2022-2023-calendar/. To view the approved 2023-24 Henrico County Public Schools calendar, visit henricoschools.us/2023-2024schoolcalendar/. Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it. You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order

LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
SOUTH HILL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy