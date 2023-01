Fairview Park City Council is accepting applications for a vacancy appointment to the Shade Tree Advisory Committee (STAC) for the unexpired term ending December 31, 2026. Regular meetings of the STAC are currently held the second Thursday of each month at 6:00 P.M. Interested persons should submit a letter of interest and a resume to Clerk of Council, Liz Westbrooks by 4:30 P.M. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The submissions can be sent to: clerkofcouncil@fairviewpark.org , or mailed (with a postmark no later than January 27, 2023) to: Fairview Park City Council, ATTN: Liz Westbrooks, Clerk of Council, 20777 Lorain Road, Fairview Park, OH 44126.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO