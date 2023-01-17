Read full article on original website
ware.k12.ga.us
Beloved Educator Mark Mooneyhan Honored with Book Presentation
Many of our readers have fond memories of Mr. Mark Mooneyhan, an exceptional educator who served in various roles over his many years of service to Waycross City Schools, Ware County Schools, Okefenokee RESA, and the local religious community. Mr. Mooneyhan acted in several capacities, including Science teacher extraordinaire, administrator, RESA Curriculum Specialist, and Interim Superintendent of Ware County Schools. We all suffered a great loss upon his passing nearly a year ago.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Windstream Customers Across State Are Frustrated
GEORGIA – Over the course of waiting on the Lanier County News’s (LCN) own Internet service to be restored, the LCN learned that Windstream customers using its internet service throughout the State of Georgia all had one thing in common. All Windstream customers were without internet service. Get...
Ahmaud Arbery killing: Greg McMichael transferred to Augusta State Medical Prison in Georgia
GROVETOWN, Ga. — One of the men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical state prison. Greg McMichael is now listed on the Georgia Department of Corrections website as being housed in the Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown. He was previously being held at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
News4Jax.com
Man convicted in Brunswick shooting that left neighbor with life-changing injuries
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 29-year-old Brunswick man was found guilty last week in Glynn County of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a July 2021 shooting in Brunswick. Bruce Christopher Stephens shot 23-year-old...
Valdosta Police Department investigating shooting on South Fry Street
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on South Fry Street.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say Brunswick teen missing 2 weeks last spotted in Dallas, Texas
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Coastal Georgia are asking the public to help them find a missing teenage boy. Julius Howell Jr., 16, was reported missing from Brunswick on January 5. Authorities believe he may be traveling to Arizona. He was seen on video...
Former Baker County Detention center employee accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A former Baker County Detention Center employee is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. Evelyn Rhodes, 58, was charged with use of confidential criminal justice information and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.
wfxl.com
Valdosta police need help to identify wanted burglar
Valdosta police need help from the community to identify a wanted man. Police say that the male in the photograph is the suspect in a burglary investigation. According to officers, this man burglarized an elderly victim's home after abandoning her at a local business. If you know the whereabouts and/or...
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Wednesday. The suspects still at large are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the...
WCTV
Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car. According to police, the victim was found on Fawnridge Road after a homeowner returned to discover the vehicle crashed into a tree. VPD aid the caller alerted law enforcement that the driver was unresponsive, they confirmed he was deceased when they arrived.
WALB 10
VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are investigating an incident as a possible murder after a man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after...
WCTV
Multiple people shot in Valdosta Sunday night
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - At least three people were shot Sunday night before showing up at South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The first victim, a 35-year-old man showed up at the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to his torso....
Valdosta Police Department probe death of 19-year-old man
Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department determined that based off evidence at the scene, the incident was a homicide.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Brantley probes multiple OD cases
NAHUNTA — Officers with the Brantley County Sheriff's Department are investigating several drug overdoses which were reported on the west end of the county last Thursday evening. Chief Deputy John Simpson confirmed Monday, January 16, the overdoses took place, but added that he could not provide any official information...
News4Jax.com
Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
YAHOO!
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 8 armed and dangerous suspects wanted for drug trafficking, FBI says
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Atlanta field office put out a bulletin for eight suspects wanted in connection to “Operation Ghost Busted.”. The suspects are part of an FBI indictment that charged 76 people with drug trafficking conspiracy with the Ghost Face Gangsters gang. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Waycross police looking for missing woman, 2 children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Waycross Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman and her two children. Police say Zakia Washington, 28, Malia Washington, 8, and Makayla Washington, 5, were last heard from on Jan. 5. They may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with black rims and a GA Tag of TAL4634.
