Beloved Educator Mark Mooneyhan Honored with Book Presentation

Many of our readers have fond memories of Mr. Mark Mooneyhan, an exceptional educator who served in various roles over his many years of service to Waycross City Schools, Ware County Schools, Okefenokee RESA, and the local religious community. Mr. Mooneyhan acted in several capacities, including Science teacher extraordinaire, administrator, RESA Curriculum Specialist, and Interim Superintendent of Ware County Schools. We all suffered a great loss upon his passing nearly a year ago.
Windstream Customers Across State Are Frustrated

GEORGIA – Over the course of waiting on the Lanier County News’s (LCN) own Internet service to be restored, the LCN learned that Windstream customers using its internet service throughout the State of Georgia all had one thing in common. All Windstream customers were without internet service. Get...
Valdosta police need help to identify wanted burglar

Valdosta police need help from the community to identify a wanted man. Police say that the male in the photograph is the suspect in a burglary investigation. According to officers, this man burglarized an elderly victim's home after abandoning her at a local business. If you know the whereabouts and/or...
Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car. According to police, the victim was found on Fawnridge Road after a homeowner returned to discover the vehicle crashed into a tree. VPD aid the caller alerted law enforcement that the driver was unresponsive, they confirmed he was deceased when they arrived.
VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are investigating an incident as a possible murder after a man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after...
Multiple people shot in Valdosta Sunday night

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - At least three people were shot Sunday night before showing up at South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The first victim, a 35-year-old man showed up at the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to his torso....
Brantley probes multiple OD cases

NAHUNTA — Officers with the Brantley County Sheriff's Department are investigating several drug overdoses which were reported on the west end of the county last Thursday evening. Chief Deputy John Simpson confirmed Monday, January 16, the overdoses took place, but added that he could not provide any official information...
Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
Waycross police looking for missing woman, 2 children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Waycross Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman and her two children. Police say Zakia Washington, 28, Malia Washington, 8, and Makayla Washington, 5, were last heard from on Jan. 5. They may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with black rims and a GA Tag of TAL4634.
