Utah County, UT

KPCW

LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules

As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Woodbury Corp. transitions to fourth generation with new CEO

Founded in 1919 by F. Orin Woodbury, the Woodbury Corp. has thrived through good times and hard times under the stewardship of his descendants. On Monday, O. Randall Woodbury stepped down as CEO of the full-service real estate management and development company. After 11 years as CEO, he will now serve as vice chairman and continue as principal broker for the company. E. Taylor Woodbury was named the next CEO of the company,
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

On-Demand Snow Removal launches in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An on-demand snow removal service is expanding into the Salt Lake City area, giving homeowners alike a hassle-free way to clear driveways and sidewalks. The service launches locally this week through the GreenPal app, a Nashville-based company that expanded lawncare service to Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
UTAH STATE
The Dogington Post

Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
MURRAY, UT
upr.org

FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers

Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

