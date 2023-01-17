Read full article on original website
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
Member of POST Council felt sheriff's nomination was rigged
Documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal how a member of POST Council felt the POST Director nomination process was rigged in favor of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City donation warehouse for refugees in dire need of basic items
SALT LAKE CITY — At a warehouse off 400 West, volunteers move between aisles during an afternoon rush. Stocked shelves sit ready with clothing, toiletries, and children's books and toys. Jennifer de Tapia helps shopper Henyer Padrón pick out everyday household items. In a mixture of Spanish and English,...
kjzz.com
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
Provo Municipal Council passes updated general plan with focus on housing, transportation
The Provo Municipal Council, after several months of research and development, voted Tuesday on an updated General Plan with appendices. They vote was unanimous, but not without issue. Just prior to the meeting, the Utah legislature sent the city an email concerning its moderate income strategy plan. In the email,...
Woodbury Corp. transitions to fourth generation with new CEO
Founded in 1919 by F. Orin Woodbury, the Woodbury Corp. has thrived through good times and hard times under the stewardship of his descendants. On Monday, O. Randall Woodbury stepped down as CEO of the full-service real estate management and development company. After 11 years as CEO, he will now serve as vice chairman and continue as principal broker for the company. E. Taylor Woodbury was named the next CEO of the company,
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
Former Utah ski resort employee arrested for allegedly making threatening post against school
A former Park City Mountain Resort employee was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for making a threatening social media post against a school, authorities say.
kuer.org
‘The memories aren’t being demolished’: BYU bids adieu to the Harris Fine Arts Center
Current and former students are saying goodbye to a long-standing symbol of Brigham Young University. The nearly six-decade-old Harris Fine Arts Center will be demolished in February. The BYU Board of Trustees approved plans to build a new arts center in its place last June. The new facility is slated to open in 2025.
ABC 4
On-Demand Snow Removal launches in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An on-demand snow removal service is expanding into the Salt Lake City area, giving homeowners alike a hassle-free way to clear driveways and sidewalks. The service launches locally this week through the GreenPal app, a Nashville-based company that expanded lawncare service to Utah...
Fact-checking 7 statements by Sheriff Jared Rigby as he vies for state job
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is fighting back after reporting by FOX 13 News put an abrupt halt to his swearing-in ceremony for a powerful state position.
Opinion: Utah lawmakers can’t let the misinformed sway their votes
Last year, a mob of conspiracy minded people killed a bill that would have made Utah’s digital license program safer. Lawmakers shouldn’t let that happen again.
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
Trader Joe’s manages cheap egg prices during egg shortage
Inflation 2023: Why are eggs so expensive? Why are eggs so expensive 2023? Is there an egg shortage? Why are eggs so expensive right now? Why are brown eggs more expensive than white eggs? Why are white eggs cheaper than brown eggs? What’s the difference between brown eggs and white eggs? Where to get cheap eggs
The Dogington Post
Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
ABC 4
Husband Mourns Loss of Wife Who Died in Tooele Crash, Thanks Community For Support
A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a minivan crashing through a storefront in Tooele on Monday, Jan. 16. She was identified today as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele City. Husband Mourns Loss of Wife Who Died in Tooele Crash, …. A family is in mourning...
upr.org
FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers
Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: SLC woman bought a car, then discovered it wasn’t legal to drive
SUNSET, Utah — Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a car, only to find out you cannot get license plates to drive it legally. When it happened to a Salt Lake City woman, she decided to Get Gephardt. “This is the car that I was supposed to get, or...
KSLTV
‘It’s frustrating’: Skimming theft drains $1k from Orem mom’s food stamp card
OREM, Utah — Credit card skimmers are known to pop up at ATMs and gas pumps, but Orem Police are investigating one inside a grocery store that resulted in a family being robbed of their monthly food stamps. “When I went to check out, they told me that it...
