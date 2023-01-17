Kanye West's lawyers 'to take extreme measures' to give him more bad news

Lawyers that formerly represented Kanye West are reportedly looking to take extreme measures to communicate with West, who they say they cannot get in touch with.

According to court documents obtained by All Hip Hop , Greenberg Traurig LLP may resort to putting out two adverts in Los Angeles-area newspapers to attempt to reach West in what is called a “service by publication.”

The rapper, 45, has apparently been difficult to get ahold of leading his lawyers at Greenberg Traurig to request a withdrawal as West’s representation.

In a court filing, Greenberg Traurig claimed their reason for withdrawal was a “breakdown in communication” that has “prevented Greenberg Traurig LLP from obtaining any information from the defendants regarding this lawsuit or their efforts to obtain new counsel” as reported by Business Insider .

Greenberg Traurig LLP was representing West, who also goes by Ye, in a copyright infringement case.

But the intense lack of communication between the disgraced rapper and law firm is giving them few options to notify West of the cut ties.

According to documents, “Publication of the Withdrawal Order’s contents in two Los Angeles-area newspapers, where Ye appears to reside, will also apprise him of the Withdrawal Order.”

“Given Ye’s public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order.”

Beyond a lack of communication, the law firm also previously spoke-out against West’s antisemitic comments that he made late last year.

"We condemn antisemitism and all hate speech or bigotry, which is repugnant to the core values we believe in and live," the firm said in a statement last year.

“This firm was founded by individuals who faced discrimination and many of us lost ancestors because of that kind of hate and prejudice. Our firm has notified the courts that we wish to withdraw from our representations and are moving to do so."

Greenberg Traurig is just one of several companies tied with West who have dropped him following his controverises.

