MAPLEWOOD — The Stillwater boys swimming and diving team is returning to True Team state after claiming the Section 4AA True Team title on Saturday, Jan. 14 at John Glenn Junior High School. The Ponies outscored Mounds View 808-707 for the top spot in the six-team event to qualify for the True Team state meet on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. St. Paul Central followed in third place with 647 points. ...

STILLWATER, MN ・ 24 MINUTES AGO