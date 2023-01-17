Read full article on original website
Boys swimming and diving: Ponies secure trip to True Team state
MAPLEWOOD — The Stillwater boys swimming and diving team is returning to True Team state after claiming the Section 4AA True Team title on Saturday, Jan. 14 at John Glenn Junior High School. The Ponies outscored Mounds View 808-707 for the top spot in the six-team event to qualify for the True Team state meet on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. St. Paul Central followed in third place with 647 points. ...
Luke Hazelton’s Scoring Surge Leading the Way for Glen Lake
GLEN LAKE – Glen Lake senior Luke Hazelton exploded for 40 points last Wednesday against Buckley and followed it up with a 38-point outing against Suttons Bay in the team’s next game. The scoring surge from Hazelton led the Lakers two more lopsided wins as the Lakers have...
