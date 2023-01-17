Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
suntimesnews.com
Upcoming Perry Park Center closures
PERRYVILLE – Perryville Parks and Recreation has announced the following closings at the Perry Park Center. January 21: Gym and track closing at 12pm for the All-Out Nerf Battle and will reopen the next day at 11am. January 26-30: Gym closed for Mayors Cup set-up, practices, and games. The...
suntimesnews.com
CDC honors Perryville and other Missouri public water systems for fluoridation quality
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The city of Perryville is one of several communities in Missouri being honored for fluoridating its tap water. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced today that the following community water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
suntimesnews.com
Michael Allan Downey Sr.
A funeral will be held Monday, January 23, 2023 for 57-year-old Michael Allan Downey Sr. of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 12:04 pm, Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence. He was born to Lillian (nee Weaver) Downey on November 3, 1965 in Sparta, Illinois. His parents, Lillian and...
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report for the week ending January 13, 2023. Arrested Person: 5 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 4. Bomb...
KFVS12
5 inmates escape from St. Francois County Jail
Search underway for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo. Sheriff explains how 5 inmates may have escaped from St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night and what they were last seen wearing. KFVS-12 Heartland Blood Drive preview. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tara Lincoln, with the American...
kfmo.com
BREAKING NEWS!!! North County Buildings on Soft Lockdown
(Desloge, MO) Officials with the North County School District are announcing a soft lockdown for the district. According to information placed on the district's Facebook page Desloge buildings were placed on a “soft lockdown” due to a report of a sighting of one of the escaped inmates. A soft lockdown means students are kept in the classroom until an “all clear” from law enforcement is received. All district buildings are being swept ensuring that no one enters the buildings without identification, and students will only be released to parents. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
Illinois crews respond to barn fire Wednesday morning
Crews are responding to a major fire in Shiloh, Illinois.
5 inmates escape Tuesday night from St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Five inmates escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, Missouri. The suspects were identified as Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian, Lujuan Tucker and Michael Wilkins. In a statement, St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong said it was believed...
KFVS12
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
suntimesnews.com
Kaitlyn Chung of Sparta named to Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn.– A Sparta, Ill. resident has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Belmont University. To achieve this honor, Kaitlyn Chung was required to obtain a 3.5 grade point average with no grades lower than a C while carrying minimum course load of 12 hours.
suntimesnews.com
Two area students named to Greenville University Dean’s List recognition
GREENVILLE, Ill. – Two students from Steeleville, Ill. have been placed on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the GU Dean’s List, Dylan Hill and Jacob Sutton, who are both juniors were required to successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
republicmonitor.com
Juvenile in custody for threats made at PCSD
Class was in session at Perry County School District’s Perryville campus on Tuesday amidst heightened security protocols in the wake of terroristic threats made against the district last week. A juvenile suspect accused of making the threats — which caused a partial evacuation on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and forced...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Township Ambulance combined building
(Hillsboro, Imperial) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Township Ambulance District have agreed to build a new facility that will house both departments in Imperial. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says the talks started a while ago. Sheriff Marshak describes what the dual facility will look like.
mymoinfo.com
Potosi Man Injured in Jefferson County Crash
(Jefferson County) A man from Potosi was injured Thursday morning in a one vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, north of Brotton Road, when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Caleb Minter failed to make a curve. The vehicle...
KFVS12
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau
St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Carbondale police are investigating a burglary. Making an...
suntimesnews.com
Randolph County Sheriff’s Report
CHESTER, Ill. – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report. James E. Neilson 61, Sparta, arrested January 9, 2023 by Sparta PD for Aggravated Identify Theft, Credit Card Fraud & Theft. Is incarcerated. Dale A. Erxleben 45, Festus MO, arrested January 9, 2023 by Chester...
suntimesnews.com
Plunkett named to Iowa State University Fall 2022 Dean’s List
AMES, Iowa – A Perryville resident is among more than 10,200 Iowa State University students who have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean’s List. Elizabeth Nicole Plunkett, a junior studying Dairy Science, earned a grade point average of at...
wdml.com
Germantown man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 62-year-old Germantown man on a Clinton County warrant charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. Dale Edward Litteken was served with the warrant Friday. He quickly posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from the Clinton County Jail.
KFVS12
Confrontation led to shooting in Carbondale, Ill., police say
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police identified a juvenile believed to be responsible for a shooting that injured another juvenile. They say information on the juvenile’s identity and related charges is restricted by the Illinois Juvenile Court Act. According to Carbondale police, a juvenile was shot after a confrontation with...
Comments / 0