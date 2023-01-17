Louisville Water mascot Tapper makes a splash at the South Central Regional Library

Wednesday, January 18, 10:15 a.m. • 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (January 17, 2023) – Louisville Water and The Louisville Free Public Library are celebrating reading and telling the story of water in our city with a special water-themed storytime. Toddlers and preschoolers are invited to the South Central Regional Library on Wednesday, January 18 (10:15 a.m.) to enjoy water-themed books, activities, and a visit from Louisville Water mascot Tapper.

As part of the event, Louisville Water will gift copies of their first ever children’s book, Tapper’s Big Adventure – Where’s the Water?, to the collections of all 17 LFPL locations. The book features Tapper as he visits friends all over town and learns about the exciting ways our community uses water.

“We’re so excited to share our new book with the Louisville Free Public Library branches. It’s a great way to connect children and families to the ways water makes the community work,” said Channa Newman, Manager of Education and Outreach for Louisville Water Company.

This is the first stop in an ongoing series of Library visits for Tapper in 2023. Details about future events will be available on the Library’s website, LFPL.org.

The Library offers weekly storytimes at every location, for children newborn through preschool age. Storytimes focus on literacy and pre-literacy skills development to help prepare children with the skills needed to start kindergarten. To learn more, visit LFPL.org/Kids or stop by any Louisville Free Public Library location today.