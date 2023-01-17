ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 2-Piece Tank and Skirt Set Will Make You Feel Amazing

One of our goals going forward is to only buy pieces for our wardrobe that actually make us excited. As Marie Kondo has famously said, we only want to keep pieces that “spark joy.” We need to keep reminding ourselves of this — though sometimes we stumble upon a fashion find that does the reminding for us!

When we spotted this two-piece set on Amazon , we instantly got that feeling. It’s like butterflies inside your stomach — a clothing crush that you just know is going to work out. This set is even on Prime for an affordable price. We’re in!

Get the Prettygarden 2-Piece Bodycon Tank Top and Midi Skirt Dress Set for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

This is a matching top and skirt set that gives the appearance of a fitted dress with a narrow midriff cutout when both pieces are worn together. It’s ribbed throughout for a cute look and a stretchy feel too. But let’s talk about each individual piece, starting with the tank top. It’s cropped and it features a high, round neckline, adding on a small button closure in back, creating a small keyhole!

The skirt in this co-ord set has a high-rise waist and midi hem that will reach to around mid- or lower calf on most people. You’ll spot a small slit on one side of that hem for movement. One of our favorite details, however, is the ruching at one side of the hips, creating a flattering pleated effect across the lower stomach!

This lovely set comes in eight solid colors: pink, apricot, black, blue, camel, dark green, white and wine red. It’s a gorgeous pick for a vacation getaway to a tropical island or beach town, but you might also choose to wear it for a Valentine’s Day date in the winter, for example.

It looks equally as good with strappy sandals and a sun hat as it does with an oversized blazer and heeled booties. Remember, you can always mix and match with other pieces too!

Not your style? Shop more from Prettygarden here and explore more Amazon Fashion here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

