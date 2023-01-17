ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Post-Roe Era Sees First March for Life as Anti-Abortion Activists Gather in DC

"Thousands of pro-life activists gathered at the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the ‘March For Life,’ marking the first time the event was held in the post-Roe v. Wade era.The March For Life is held annually on the anniversary of the Supreme Court 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had legalized abortion in all states, but the highest court overturned the decision in July, giving marchers a different purpose this year."This year, as it’s the first March after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, we’re coming together not only to celebrate that huge victory and answer to prayers but,...
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Poll: Biden's approval on immigration drops to new low

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that President Biden's overall job-approval rating has held steady — or even improved slightly — in recent weeks. Yet the same survey also found that on one specific issue, Biden's numbers have never been worse. That issue is immigration. Just 31% of...
The Hill

Supreme Court expected to issue first opinion of term on Monday

The Supreme Court is expected to announce its first opinion of the term on Monday following an unusual delay from historical trends. The court’s website on Friday updated to designate Monday as an opinion issuance day. It will also mark the first time the justices return to the pre-pandemic tradition of announcing their decisions live…

Comments / 0

Community Policy